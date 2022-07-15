Prairie Village man charged with DWI after landing small plane on I-70 near Oak Grove

A Prairie Village man faces several charges, including driving while intoxicated, after landing a small plane on Interstate 70 east of Kansas City early Friday morning.

What happened? The Missouri Highway Patrol says the plane landed near the 26 mile marker near Grain Valley just after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane and suffered minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were hit, though investigators say the plane did make contact with a highway guardrail.

Interstate 70 (westbound lanes) BLOCKED by an AIRCRAFT! Initial report is a small plane landed on the highway for an unknown reason. The pilot was the only person onboard w/ minor injuries. NO vehicles were hit!@MoDOT_KC is responding due to lane closure. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/Q6SIIJhXRk — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 15, 2022

More details: The highway patrol says the plane had run out of fuel and was forced to land.

The pilot was found to be intoxicated and was arrested.

The plane was eventually removed from the highway and traffic on I-70 was back to normal by Friday evening.

The charges: According to an online arrest report, John Seesing, 35, of Prairie Village has been charged with six counts related to the incident, including DWI, imprudent driving involving a crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

What else? An online database of licensed pilots from the Federal Aviation Administration shows Seesing was granted a student pilot certification in January 2020.

That certification does not allow Seesing to fly with passengers.

More about the plane: FAA records show the plane is a Piper fixed-wing, single-engine plane owned by Warrior Aviation, based in Prairie Village.