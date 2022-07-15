Driver seriously injured in one-vehicle crash on I-435 near Johnson Drive in Shawnee

The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person is suspected to have serious injuries following a crash Thursday evening in Shawnee.

First responders were called to the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 north of Johnson Drive on a reported pickup truck crash at about 6 p.m.

Shawnee firefighters arrived to report one pickup truck with heavy damage.

Highway Patrol troopers say the truck, a 1998 Ford F-150, was in the right lane of northbound I-435 when the driver lost control and went into the grass. The driver overcorrected, hit a pole and ran into an embankment.

According to the Highway Patrol’s crash log, the driver, a 44-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was not wearing a seat belt. Troopers also note in the crash log that the truck did not have a license plate displayed.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the woman to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

All lanes of the Interstate reopened by about 6:45 p.m.