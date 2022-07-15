AdventHealth Shawnee Mission unveils plans for new $76M cancer center — Here’s what we know

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission visitors and patients may notice construction on the Merriam campus for the foreseeable future.

What’s going on? The hospital at Interstate 35 and W. 75th Street is starting preliminary construction on a $76.5 million cancer center next week, according to a press release.

AdventHealth plans to hold an official groundbreaking ceremony in October 2022, according to the release.

Morgan Shandler, the hospital’s director of communications, told the Post via email that the new center is anticipated to take about 18 months to build, with an expected completion date in the spring of 2024.

Background: AdventHealth Kansas City got approval for the new 71,000-square-foot cancer center from the Merriam Planning Commission in May.

The new three-story building will replace the hospital’s existing cancer center, which is in a medical office building.

The new cancer center will be built where a two-story parking garage currently stands on the north side of W. 74th Street.

A new parking lot to the north of the proposed cancer center is also detailed in the plans.

Why now? AdventHealth’s new cancer center is being built in anticipation of the need to accommodate more than twice as many patients by 2030, according to hospital officials.

Shandler said the hospital “plans to serve thousands of newly diagnosed cancer patients per year in the new center.”

The new center will be connected to the larger hospital, she said, allowing more opportunities for collaboration within the hospital.

New treatment technology will also be offered at the cancer center, along with preventative and diagnostic care, treatments and follow-up appointments, according to the release.

There will also be new spaces for “radiation oncology, infusion therapies, lab, pharmacy, rehabilitation services and provider clinics,” according to the release.

The new center will house the hospital’s diagnostic breast cancer center, which is “a regional destination for mammography,” according to the release.

Key quote: “Our patients often tell us that cancer treatment at AdventHealth is just different,” Brenda Shoup, a gynecologic oncologist, is quoted in AdventHealth’s press release. “They appreciate that we offer clinical expertise and advanced treatment options and are conveniently located and easy to access. We also provide care for more than just their cancer, but their mind and spirit as well. We know having cancer is stressful but treating it shouldn’t be.”