5 to Try: Post readers pick the best pies in Johnson County 🥧

Happy Friday, Johnson County!

For this week’s edition of “5 to Try, we asked for Post readers’ recommendations for the best pies in Johnson County — and they didn’t disappoint.

From classics like cherry pie to more specific flavors like butterscotch meringue, there’s a little bit of something for everyone on this list.

Celebrate the start of your weekend with a slice from one of the Post readers’ recommendations for best pies in Johnson County.

The Upper Crust

Located in downtown Overland Park, The Upper Crust is a top choice for pie lovers in Johnson County.

It’s not just our readers, either. Six months ago, Food & Wine Magazine named The Upper Crust the best pie in Kansas.

Pie options include classics like apple and banana cream, as well as a coconut cream pie, peanut butter pie, raisin pie and more. One particular reader fancies the butterscotch meringue pie, though.

“I have to special order their butterscotch meringue pie, but it’s well worth it,” Post reader Brian Shields wrote. “Occasionally I stop by when I’m in the area and see if they have a mini version — necessary for the leftover material when they make the larger pie. It’s like getting a winning lottery ticket when there is one sitting in the pie case.”

Shields also recommends The Upper Crust’s cherry pie — with a scoop of ice cream, too.

The Upper Crust, 7943 Santa Fe Drive, is open Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Golden Boy Pies

Another Johnson County favorite is Golden Boy Pies, located at 4945 Hadley Street in Overland Park.

Golden Boy Pies is a commercial wholesale bakery, but customers can place orders for pickup, too. Their pies are also served at Town Topic diner in Kansas City, Missouri.

Golden Boy features traditional fruit pies, cream pies, specialty pies like sweet potato as well as no-sugar pies, as well.

“I bought several chocolate cream pies and they are the best I have ever eaten,” Google reviewer Paul Weird wrote. “No one can come close.”

Golden Boy Pies is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Rye Leawood

This Johnson County eatery is the only non-bakery to make our readers’ list.

Thanks to pastry chef Keara Masson, customers can order three types of pies at Rye KC in Leawood — a blueberry streusel, banana cream or lemon meringue.

“After you’ve devoured your amazing meal, do not leave without getting pie,” one reviewer wrote. “We had the lemon meringue, but something tells me it’s all good.”

Rye is located at 10551 Mission Road at Mission Farms. It is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Betty’s Pies and Cobblers

Operating since 2015 in honor of owner Jennifer Smith’s mother, Betty Smith, Betty’s Pies and Cobblers is another fan favorite.

With more than 25 types of pies and customizable crusts, Betty’s Pies and Cobblers has something for everyone including: pear-cranberry, chocolate pecan caramel, lemon curd, blackberry and sour cream raisin.

“I love the pies,” Google reviewer Eileen Albright wrote. “The miniature apple pie tastes great even after being frozen.”

Orders for Betty’s Pies and Cobblers can be placed via phone at 913-221-4592 or via email at bettyspiesandcobblers@gmail.com.

Yellow Brick Bakery

Paying homage to the classic tale set in Kansas “The Wizard of Oz,” Yellow Brick Bakery is the final stop on this week’s “5 to Try” list.

Their pie offerings include pecan, pumpkin, sweet potato and apple. But a crowd favorite appears to be the chocolate bourbon pecan pie, which comes in either a six or nine-inch dish.

“I am so happy I found this bakery,” Jordan Siewert wrote in a review on Google. “The Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie was out of this world.”

Yellow Brick Bakery is located in Olathe, at 16581 E. 151st Street. It is open Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.