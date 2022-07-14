Shawnee considers moving up timeline to add traffic lights at ‘troubled’ highway interchange

New traffic signals for the ramps at Interstate 435 and Johnson Drive have been on the minds of Shawnee residents — so much so that city officials are trying to come up with a way to move them up in the city’s capital improvement schedule.

What’s the latest? Councilmember Tony Gillette mentioned the signals during discussion Monday of Shawnee’s capital improvement budget, which is a 10-year plan of funding priorities for streets, sewers and buildings that the city revises every year.

Gillette called the ramps at 435 and Johnson Drive a “troubled area” that has been getting a lot of citizen input lately and asked whether it would be possible to move the plans for signals ahead.

The current capital budget wouldn’t have them installed until 2028, but Gillette asked whether they could be pushed into the 2023 budget.

Background: Traffic signals on those ramps have long been foreseen as development moves westward.

According to city documents, the lights are needed to break up the traffic flow on Johnson Drive and to prevent accidents that could happen when drivers on the ramps get frustrated trying to break in.

Bottom line: The signals are estimated to cost about $1 million, but would have ongoing costs.

The city estimated that the two signals would cost about $4,000 a year to power and maintain.

Public works officials said they’re looking into funding options for the signals, but since that intersection would be affected by planned improvements to Midland Drive in 2025, moving the signals up to next year might not be possible.

Midland Drive project: The $12.5 million Midland Drive project covers the 1.6 miles from Renner Road to Shawnee Mission Parkway.

It’s a designated arterial route running past the Tomahawk Hills Golf Course, but the road currently is a narrow asphalt road with ditches that has also been used by bicyclists as a way to get to the Shawnee Mission Park trailhead.

The improvement plan calls for it to be graded and widened, with sidewalks, bike lanes and street lights added.

Bigger picture: The council on Monday gave its approval to a $125.2 million capital improvements budget that covers 47 projects for the years 2023-2032.

This year’s calculations were made as if the Parks and Pipes and the Pavement sales taxes were not being renewed. Those special sales taxes sunset in 2025.

Other changes from the current capital improvements plan:

Phase One of a plan to redesign Barton Street from 60th Street to 59th Terrace. The eventual plan is to redo the street all the way from Johnson Drive over the next two years.

Water system improvements for Shawnee town 1929 for construction in 2023.

Listowel Park improvements added to 2024. The plan would convert the 23-year-old roller hockey rink into a futsal court, relocate the softball field and update playground equipment for an estimated $3.7 million at the park which is at 12037 W. 71st Street.

A Shawnee Town 1929 visitor’s center scheduled for 2025.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.