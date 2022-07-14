Kansas House Republican primary candidates on the issues: Climate change

Last month, we asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear Republican candidates for Kansas House of Representatives address as they compete for votes in the Aug. 2 primary election.

Based on your feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire that touches on some of the most important issues to Johnson County voters.

Each day this week, we will publish the candidates’ responses to one of these five questions. You can go back and read the candidates’ responses to questions about abortion policy, election integrity and gun violence.

Below are the candidates’ responses to item #4:

Climate change remains the most-asked-about topic by our readers. What role should the legislature be playing to improve climate resiliency here in Kansas? How big a priority is mitigation of climate change in your vision for the legislature?

Here are the answers the Post received from the candidates:

House District 17 (parts of Lake Quivira, Lenexa and Shawnee)

Max Langston

While I’m undecided on if or how the Kansas state Legislature should take an interest in mitigating climate change, my general issues with taxation, regulation, and subsidies would naturally have me keeping the state from playing any substantial role.

Emily Carpenter

Did not respond.

House District 19 (parts of Leawood, Overland Park and Prairie Village)

Nicholas Reddell

Did not respond.

Mark Tallent

Did not respond.

On Friday, we will publish the candidates’ responses to the fifth and final question:

Efforts to expand Medicaid in Kansas — which would give an estimated 90,000 uninsured Kansans access to the program — have gained bi-partisan support in recent years, but have failed to pass out of the state senate. Do you support Medicaid expansion in Kansas? Why or why not? If you support it, what would you do to see that the bill is passed and becomes law?