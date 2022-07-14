Kansas House Democratic primary candidates on the issues: Climate change

The Post asked readers last month about the issues they wanted to hear Democratic candidates running for the Kansas House of Representatives address. Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire with the most important issues to Johnson County voters.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one of five questions. Candidates previously answered questions about abortion policy, teacher shortages and gun violence. Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Climate change remains the most-asked-about topic by our readers. What role should the legislature be playing to improve climate resiliency here in Kansas? How big a priority is mitigation of climate change in your vision for the legislature?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

District 30

Courtney Eiterich

Kansas is leading the way in wind and solar. We are not doing enough to protect our planet for our future generations. Kansas should capitalize on its assets and push for more sustainable public policy. As a state representative, I would identify opportunities to work with my colleagues to find ways to incorporate sustainable practices into all types of legislation.

As a Lenexa City Councilmember, I look at all of our policy decisions from a lens of, Is this sustainable? Does it align with our vision? Is it equitable? If I am elected to the Kansas House, I would bring the same perspective to statewide policy as we work towards creating sustainable infrastructure and turning Kansas into the energy superpower we know it can be.

Scott Perkins

The major risks from climate change in Kansas are severe storms, excessive heat & flooding. Excessive heat is the deadliest of those three and excessive heat puts large demands on our electric utility infrastructure. There is a role for the Kansas legislature for improving climate resiliency by advocating & encouraging state agencies, counties, cities, and citizens to fully utilize the available Federal resources & grant dollars for resiliency. The legislature together with the Kansas Corporation Commission and the Kansas Energy Office could expand programs and incentives for energy efficiency, reducing our energy consumption will aid in our overall resiliency.

District 14

Dennis Miller

Did not respond.

Matt Maciel

Maciel told the Post he has stopped campaigning for this race, but will still appear on the ballot.

