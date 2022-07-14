Here’s how Johnson County elected officials are reacting to Panasonic news

On Wednesday, Kansas state officials announced that Japanese industrial conglomerate Panasonic would build a new $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto, partially on the site of the long-shuttered Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant.

In case you missed it: The facility, which will construct batteries for Tesla vehicles, is expected to bring 4,000 new jobs with it, according to Kansas state officials.

Another 16,500 construction jobs could be created during the building of the plant, which officials described as potentially the largest electric vehicle battery-making plant in the world.

The plant, Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday, will make make Kansas a “production epicenter” for the batteries they use.

The state also put together a package of tax incentives for Panasonic totaling nearly $1 billion, or roughly a quarter of the projected cost of the facility.

De Soto comes ‘full circle’: In a release, De Soto leaders voiced what they think the announcement means for the city itself with Mayor Rick Walker saying the city has now “come full circle.”

“Eighty years ago, the world’s largest smokeless powder plant [Sunflower] was established here, just south of De Soto,” Walker said. “At that time, we were doing our part to protect our country and strengthen our national defense. Now we have an opportunity to bring the property back to productive use. We’re incredibly proud that the site of the former Army ammunitions plant will help support efforts to produce clean energy – and once again serve as an economic engine for the region.”

City Administrator Mike Brungardt said the battery plant will provide well-paying advanced manufacturing careers for workers of all skill levels.

“The size of the project, the scope of its long-term employment profile, and the spinoff economic impacts put Kansas and De Soto on a global stage and will offer life-changing opportunities to thousands of individuals and families throughout the region,” he said.

Wider Johnson County impacts: In a statement, outgoing Board of County Commissioners Chair Ed Eilert said the $4 billion investment will bring “thousands of jobs and opportunities” to Johnson Countians and Kansans.

“We are pleased the area of Sunflower that has been annexed by De Soto will become a viable development project,” he said. “As planning gets underway to develop the facility and property in De Soto, Johnson County’s Planning, Housing and Community Development Department will coordinate with the state and city of De Soto as requested in the development of the project.”

Federal reaction: In a release Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat representing Kansas’s Third District, welcomed the company to Johnson County.

“This was a collaborative effort that I’m grateful to be a part of, and it’s going to have an amazing impact on our local economy—creating good jobs and attracting other advanced industry to our area,” she said. “Bringing more manufacturing home to the U.S. is a major priority of mine, particularly as we work to address inflation, and there’s no better place than right here in the Third District to make that happen.”

Local take: State Rep. Stephanie Clayton of Overland Park expressed enthusiasm about the announcement on Twitter and for her fellow Kansas House Commerce committee members who played a part in the process.

So happy to be here at the #Panasonic announcement here in Topeka. Was so proud to push this through as Ranking on #ksleg House Commerce. The hard work paid off, and Kansas is open for business! pic.twitter.com/46UvgCZUmQ — Stephanie Clayton (@SSCJoCoKs) July 13, 2022

Nothing made me prouder than to have the opportunity to serve with my fellow #ksleg Commerce democrats on that committee. They worked their tails off, and put their faith and trust in those of us who had more information about the project that we could not disclose. — Stephanie Clayton (@SSCJoCoKs) July 14, 2022

Local Chambers of Commerce weigh in: Sara Ritter, De Soto Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council President, said the Chamber is excited to see what the Panasonic facility will do for the area’s local businesses.

“Along with all the entities that helped bring Panasonic to the region, we will be an example of how cooperative economic development can attract mega companies.” Ritter said.

Overland Park’s Chamber of Commerce also expressed excitement about the project, thanking the state leaders who had a hand in making it happen.