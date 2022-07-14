WATCH: The Post’s 2022 primary election forum for Johnson County Commission chair

The county’s handling of COVID-19, rising property values and increased spending in the county’s budget were all among the topics at the Post’s 2022 primary election forum for the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners chair race.

The candidates also gave their reactions to Wednesday’s announcement that Panasonic will build a $4 billion electric vehicle battery factory in De Soto, which came just a few hours before the live event at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art on the campus of Johnson County Community College.

Four candidates are vying to take over the chair position, which is being vacated by Chair Ed Eilert after 11 years. Eilert announced in January he would not seek re-election, ending a decades-long career in local governance.

The candidates in the race to replace Eilert are as follows, in alphabetical order:

Current 6th District Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand, a lifelong Olathe resident who owns design company Allenbrand & Associates.

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly, a lifelong Johnson County resident who works in real estate, design and construction litigation law at Kansas City-based Husch Blackwell.

Current 3rd District Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara, a former local chair of the state Republican Party and one-time Kansas state representative, who has also worked in education and manufacturing.

Ken Selzer, the former Kansas Insurance Commissioner and one-time Fairway City Councilmember, who is a Certified Public Accountant and an executive managing director at Aon.

The Post livestreamed the candidate forum on our Facebook page, and the entire event can be viewed in the embedded link below. Timestamps for specific questions can be found below the video.