Johnson County Commission chair candidates on the issues: Climate change

In June, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for Board of County Commissioners chair address in the lead up to the August 2 primary.

Based on your feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire touching on the most important issues facing the commission and impacting the residents of Johnson County.

All four candidates running in this nonpartisan race to succeed outgoing commission chair Ed Eilert have responded to your questions. The top two vote-getters in the August 2 primary will move on to the general election.

Each day this week, we will publish the candidates’ responses to one of the five questions from our readers. You can go back and read the candidates’ responses to questions about rising property values, attainable housing and the county’s COVID-19 response.

Today, the candidates respond to this question about dealing with climate change:

Climate change remains the most-asked-about topic by our readers. What role should the county be playing to improve climate resiliency here in Johnson County? How big a priority is mitigation of climate change in your vision for the county?

Ken Selzer

As a CPA, a former businessman and your former Kansas Insurance Commissioner, I will always be efficient and careful with the resources with which the county is entrusted. That includes the natural resources that are consumed in county operations, as well focusing on unusual levels of pollutants, if any, that are generated.

Under my leadership, the county will be very good stewards of your tax dollars (especially in this inflationary environment), as well as very good stewards of all resources the county consumes.

A top to bottom review of potential wasteful spending in the county is warranted. That includes an inefficient and wasteful public transportation system and related items.

The bigger issue is creating a more efficient county government that reduces growth in the property tax burden for residents yet provides better services.

We will always be a good steward of the county’s assets, and deliver services as efficiently as we possibly can. We will avoid unnecessary and burdensome regulation, and work to reduce barriers to doing business in Johnson County.

Shirley Allenbrand

The county works on this issue in several ways. First our actual county government has implemented measures to lessen the government’s footprint. Second, in my district we have gone through a complicated and divisive process to allow solar farms in our county, which I strongly supported.

I am an advocate of measured steps to continue to do more for climate change. However, I believe it will take all governments, the citizens and the business community to move this forward.

Mike Kelly

As an Eagle Scout, I was taught to leave the land better than how I found it. It is incumbent upon elected leaders to protect not only our residents but our resources. A changing climate requires us to understand how we can mitigate and adapt to its impacts. Our public health, our county’s bond rating and our economy all depend upon the actions we take now to keep our infrastructure and our community resilient against impacts such as increased flooding, increased heating and air conditioning load and increased urban heat island effects.

As a founder and chairman of Climate Action KC, I organized more than 100 local elected officials, community leaders and business partners to create the metropolitan region’s first regional climate action plan. This voluntary framework — adopted by Johnson County, Wyandotte County, Jackson County and others — identifies ways that counties can create change that, at once, improves our collective health and environment, grows our economy, creates jobs and strengthens neighborhoods. Many of the strategies identified in the plan actually save taxpayer dollars. It would be fiscally irresponsible not to implement energy-efficient building practices, fleet modernization and sustainable community energy generation. Further, we owe it to our kids and grandchildren to protect our county’s forests, parks and riparian corridors so that they can be enjoyed by future generations.

As mayor of Roeland Park, I implemented many of these strategies, including energy efficiency in city facilities, solar generation and more tree plantings. This resulted in not only significant emissions reductions but also a higher quality of life as well as thousands of dollars of savings for Roeland Park taxpayers. As the next chair of the Johnson County Commission, I’ll utilize these principles and others to build a stronger, healthier and more vibrant Johnson County.

Charlotte O’Hara

In my opinion we are running off a cliff and common sense has been thrown out the window. I would urge you and your subscribers to study Kansas Sen. Mike Thompson’s presentation on the myths of CO2 being the cause of climate change.

Obviously, Earth’s climate has been and will continue to be a dynamic, changing journey. Subsidizing investors to increase solar and wind is not the answer. Clean natural gas is a much better alternative for a clean environment and stable reliable electrical grid.

Running empty buses around pretending we have transit is also not the answer.

On Friday, we will publish the candidates’ responses to the final question:

In the coming years, Johnson County will continue to see more and more of its residents aging into their 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond. What’s your view on how the county should address this wave of aging residents? What services should the county be looking to provide for seniors, and how should those services be paid for?