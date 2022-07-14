Body20 fitness studio brings electro muscle stimulation workouts to Prairie Village

Body20, a Florida-based fitness studio specializing in electro muscle stimulation, is setting up shop in Prairie Village — for the company’s first location in the Kansas City area.

Where at? The Prairie Village location will be at the city’s unofficial wellness hub: Corinth Quarter. It will find a home nextdoor to Sherwin Williams and Club Pilates at 4057 W. 83rd Street.

What’s electro muscle stimulation? It is a type of training that involves individuals donning a suit of electrodes that send electrical pulses to their muscles.

Carson Gilliland, manager of the new Prairie Village studio, says their EMS suits allow customers to get the equivalent of several hours of weight-lifting in short, 20-minute workout sessions, hence the company’s name Body20.

EMS technology was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Association in 2017 for certain medical uses.

In a Q-and-A published that year, the FDA said EMS “may be able to temporarily strengthen, tone or firm a muscle” but has not been cleared as a device that specifically helps with weight loss.

Gilliland says it’s safe for people over the age of 18 who are not pregnant and who do not have a pacemaker or a neuromuscular disease, among other health issues listed on a waiver.

Key quote: “I don’t think this is by any means a shortcut to working out,” Gilliland said. “It is a way to cut down the time, but you’re still going to be working hard for 20 minutes.”

What to expect: Members can visit Body20 up to twice a week, depending on their lifestyle and commitment, Gilliland said, and there are three workout types they offer — strength, cardio and relax.

Each session is one-on-one with a personal trainer, Gilliland said, and there will be no group sessions offered.

“Strength” workouts take members on a 20-minute session where pulses are set every 10 seconds as the customer works through various exercises.

For “Cardio” workouts, customers will be doing exercises for 45 seconds straight at a lower electrical pulse setting.

“Relax” workouts will be used largely as a way to warm-up the muscles to prepare for workouts, Gilliland said.

The details: Body20 is set to open in Prairie Village on August 1, Gilliland said.