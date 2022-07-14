25th anniversary of AdventHealth’s Living in Vitality conference

Taking time for yourself can be challenging for many women. With family and work commitments, sometimes it’s tough to find the time or motivation to take a day to focus on you.

If you’ve never attended AdventHealth’s annual Living in Vitality conference, or LIV, the event is a perfect way to dedicate a day to living healthier in mind, body and spirit. The conference will be held on Friday, September 30 at Overland Park Convention Center and includes three keynote speakers, 18 breakout sessions, breakfast, lunch and the opportunity to participate in health screenings.

This year marks LIV’s 25th anniversary with special activities planned for the milestone. Organizers are also thrilled to announce the event will be fully in-person after the need to hold it virtually since 2019.

“We are excited and ready to reconnect, renew and reenergize with women in Kansas City,” said Kate Buenger, who serves as LIV Director and Partnerships and Events Manager for AdventHealth in Kansas City.

The past couple of years have been particularly tough and many women are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. LIV is a chance to focus on the future and map out a plan for your health and wellness for the coming year.

“The event will feature sessions on mental health, relationships, meditation, nutrition, supplements, parenting and more,” said Buenger. “We want our female guests to take a day to unwind and think about themselves, and we take great care to ensure every session leaves an impact on our attendees.”

This year’s LIV keynote speakers will include:

Heidi Hanna, PhD, who is a NY Times bestselling author and the Chief Energy Officer of Synergy Brain Fitness, a company providing brain-based health and performance programs to individuals and organizations

Jana Stanfield, CSP, who combines her background as a television reporter with her talent as a songwriter, musician and humorist to deliver the much-needed gift of learning through laughter and music, encouraging, appreciating and energizing her audiences.

A third keynote speaker will be announced soon.

“This conference was built by women and for women,” said Buenger. “My passion is female empowerment and this event is the definition of that. It’s such an energy boost to see a room full of inspired women.”

Individual tickets for LIV cost $50. Sponsorships and tables are also available. Learn more or purchase tickets at AdventHealthKC.com/LIV.

Buenger is also excited to use the LIV platform to bring forth new opportunities for people to learn about healthy living at a younger age. One of those new opportunities is Kids Living in Vitality: Get Moving Like an Animal with Tony Temple on Wednesday, July 27 from 4:30 to 6 pm at Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex. Led by football star and fitness expert Tony Temple, the free session is for kids in Kindergarten through third grade plus one parent or guardian. Pre-registration is required at AdventHealthKC.com/LIV.