Your daily planner: Wednesday, July 13

Don’t forget: The Post will host a public forum tonight at 7 p.m. for the candidates vying in the primary for Johnson County Commission chair. You can attend the event in person at Johnson County Community College or watch live on the Post’s Facebook page. Here’s more information.

Hey there, Johnson County! Kyle, here getting you set for this Wednesday. First, be sure to wish a “Happy Birthday” to Han Solo and Indiana Jones. Harrison Ford turns 80 today.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 69. Another summer beaut! Sunny and clear with light winds.

Diversions

The Royals wrap up an intra-divisional series with the Detroit Tigers in a matinee game at 1:10 p.m. today at Kauffman Stadium. Available tickets start at $9.

Public Agenda

Developers will meet with residents of the Mission Vale Neighborhood in Mission tonight at 6 p.m. at Sylvester Powell Community Center to discuss a proposal to build 17 townhomes near Johnson Drive and Nall Avenue.

in Mission tonight at 6 p.m. at Sylvester Powell Community Center to discuss a proposal to build 17 townhomes near Johnson Drive and Nall Avenue. The Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will conduct a review of the public safety portion of the proposed 2023 city budget and police- and fire-related projects on the next five-year capital improvement plan.

Noteworthy