Your daily planner: Wednesday, July 13

Hey there, Johnson County! Kyle, here getting you set for this Wednesday. First, be sure to wish a “Happy Birthday” to Han Solo and Indiana Jones. Harrison Ford turns 80 today.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 69. Another summer beaut! Sunny and clear with light winds.
Diversions
- The Royals wrap up an intra-divisional series with the Detroit Tigers in a matinee game at 1:10 p.m. today at Kauffman Stadium. Available tickets start at $9.
Public Agenda
- Developers will meet with residents of the Mission Vale Neighborhood in Mission tonight at 6 p.m. at Sylvester Powell Community Center to discuss a proposal to build 17 townhomes near Johnson Drive and Nall Avenue.
- The Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will conduct a review of the public safety portion of the proposed 2023 city budget and police- and fire-related projects on the next five-year capital improvement plan.
Noteworthy
- KidsTLC, an Olathe nonprofit focused on childhood mental health and behavioral challenges, was one of nearly 30 organizations across Kansas awarded a share of more than $4.1 million in tax credits aimed at addressing various educational and health care needs.
- The Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center in Shawnee will be closed today for the All City Swim & Dive meet. Splash Cove will remain open for its regular hours. Morning swim lessons at Soetaert are also canceled for Wednesday and will be made up on Friday.
- AppleTV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” received 20 Emmy nominations, including Johnson County native Jason Sudeikis’s nod for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, which he won last year. [Variety]
