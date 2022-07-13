  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

Superkidz Club bringing new indoor play and event space to Shawnee

Superkidz Club will operate on a similar business model to the former Little Monkey Bizness on Shawnee Mission Parkway, which closed in 2020 amid the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo credit Grace Logan.

Little Monkey Bizness, a Shawnee indoor play space for kids is gone, but Superkidz Club stands ready to take its place, now that it has a necessary city permit.

What’s the news? The Shawnee City Council on Monday decided to extend a special use permit for an indoor play, birthday party and event space at the former Little Monkey Bizness site, 12221-12225 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

  • The permit has been on the books since 2009 for that use, but hadn’t been reviewed since 2018.

Background: Little Monkey Bizness closed permanently after the 2020 pandemic year.

  • The space will have a new name and new owner, but a similar business model to Little Monkey Bizness, according to city documents.
  • That business model includes the play area, birthday parties and other events.
  • The new owner operates another Suprekidz Club in Mission.

What’s next? The council approved the permit without discussion. Because of the new ownership, the permit will be reviewed in a year.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com