Superkidz Club bringing new indoor play and event space to Shawnee

Little Monkey Bizness, a Shawnee indoor play space for kids is gone, but Superkidz Club stands ready to take its place, now that it has a necessary city permit.

What’s the news? The Shawnee City Council on Monday decided to extend a special use permit for an indoor play, birthday party and event space at the former Little Monkey Bizness site, 12221-12225 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The permit has been on the books since 2009 for that use, but hadn’t been reviewed since 2018.

Background: Little Monkey Bizness closed permanently after the 2020 pandemic year.

The space will have a new name and new owner, but a similar business model to Little Monkey Bizness, according to city documents.

That business model includes the play area, birthday parties and other events.

The new owner operates another Suprekidz Club in Mission.

What’s next? The council approved the permit without discussion. Because of the new ownership, the permit will be reviewed in a year.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.