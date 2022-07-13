Superkidz Club bringing new indoor play and event space to Shawnee

Little Monkey Bizness, a Shawnee indoor play space for kids is gone, but Superkidz Club stands ready to take its place, now that it has a necessary city permit.
What’s the news? The Shawnee City Council on Monday decided to extend a special use permit for an indoor play, birthday party and event space at the former Little Monkey Bizness site, 12221-12225 Shawnee Mission Parkway.
- The permit has been on the books since 2009 for that use, but hadn’t been reviewed since 2018.
Background: Little Monkey Bizness closed permanently after the 2020 pandemic year.
- The space will have a new name and new owner, but a similar business model to Little Monkey Bizness, according to city documents.
- That business model includes the play area, birthday parties and other events.
- The new owner operates another Suprekidz Club in Mission.
What’s next? The council approved the permit without discussion. Because of the new ownership, the permit will be reviewed in a year.
Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.