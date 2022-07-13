Here’s how Lenexa residents can give input on revamped skate park at Sar-Ko-Park Trails Park

Skateboarders, BMX riders, wheelchair users and skaters of all types, Lenexa wants to hear from you.

What’s going on? With an eye toward remaking its 20-year-old skate park at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, the city is planning a workshop on Thursday, July 21, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thompson Barn, 11184 Lackman Road.

City officials are inviting anyone interested to share ideas about how the park should be changed.

Why now? The skate park has deteriorated over the years, and the city has budgeted $1 million for an upgrade.

Officials anticipate moving the park slightly east of where it is now, at 87th Street Parkway and Greenway Lane.

Bigger picture: Redoing the skate park would be part of a series of major changes planned for the area over the coming years.

The city is also in the process of redesigning Indian Trails Aquatic Center next to the skate park and will soon begin building a pedestrian tunnel under 87th Street Parkway to connect with a streamway trail on the north side.

Parking changes for the pool and skate park are being considered to go with all of those changes.

Other details: Canada-based New Line Skateparks has been tapped to design and build the new skate park and will lead the workshop.

The goal of the design is to provide a wide range of use and a safe place for all ages and abilities.

In addition to the workshop, there will be an online survey July 21 through Aug. 4 for the public to weigh in.

Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2023. For more information, check the city’s skate park project page.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.