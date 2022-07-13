Kansas House Republican primary candidates on the issues: Gun violence

Last month, we asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear Republican candidates for Kansas House of Representatives address as they compete for votes in the Aug. 2 primary election.

Based on your feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire that touches on some of the most important issues to Johnson County voters.

Each day this week, we will publish the candidates’ responses to one of these five questions. You can go back and read the candidates’ responses to questions about abortion policy and election integrity.

Below are the candidates’ responses to item #3:

Mass shootings in Uvalde, Tex., and Buffalo, N.Y., have renewed discussions about gun control measures at the federal and state level. There have been efforts in Topeka in recent years to take up a “red flag” law that would allow law enforcement to take firearms away from domestic abusers when a court has determined that a partner, spouse or children are at risk. Do you support the idea of a “red flag” law? Why or why not?

Here are the answers the Post received from the candidates:

House District 17 (parts of Lake Quivira, Lenexa and Shawnee)

Max Langston

Both the United States and Kansas State Constitutions give us the right to bear arms, and we can only forfeit these rights by breaking the law. Any effort to take away someone’s rights (the arms they bear, in this case) which aren’t a direct reaction to breaking the law is an unconstitutional effort, and as someone who loves and would swear to uphold our Constitutions I would fight against such efforts. Frankly, these kinds of efforts are also the fruits of a tyrannical nanny state which wants to create a totalitarian dystopia like the society from Minority Report.

Emily Carpenter

Did not respond.

House District 19 (parts of Leawood, Overland Park and Prairie Village)

Mark Tallent

No, I do not support red flag laws. I’m a 2A absolutist. Even if I wasn’t, red flags laws are ripe for abuse by angry exes and those who have a different political opinion.

Nicholas Reddell

Did not respond.

On Thursday, we will publish the candidates’ responses to the fourth question:

Climate change remains the most-asked-about topic by our readers. What role should the legislature be playing to improve climate resiliency here in Kansas? How big a priority is mitigation of climate change in your vision for the legislature?