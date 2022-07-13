Johnson County Commission chair candidates on the issues: COVID-19 response

In June, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for Board of County Commissioners chair address in the lead up to the August 2 primary.

Based on your feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire touching on the most important issues facing the commission and impacting the residents of Johnson County.

All four candidates running in this nonpartisan race to succeed outgoing commission chair Ed Eilert have responded to your questions. The top two vote-getters in the August 2 primary will move on to the general election.

All four candidates running in this nonpartisan race to succeed outgoing commission chair Ed Eilert have responded to your questions. The top two vote-getters in the August 2 primary will move on to the general election.

Today, the candidates respond to this question about how the county managed the COVID-19 pandemic:

The county commission oversees the county health department, which provided management of the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been more than 150,000 cases and 1,200 deaths recorded in Johnson County to date. Would you support a formal review of pandemic management with a focus on whether the number of cases or deaths could have been reduced? In the event we have another public health crisis, do you believe the county should take a more assertive role in orders on masking, closing/opening facilities, schools, etc…?

Charlotte O’Hara

Mandates were an absolute disaster. I do not support any shutdowns or mandates. Education, not subjugation. We will be paying for the government’s action of shutting down our economy for years to come. Government is not the answer. I trust individuals far more than the government.

Ken Selzer

As a CPA and a former businessman, as well as your former Kansas Insurance Commissioner, I will initiate a review of the county health department, looking for efficiencies, and as importantly, greater effectiveness. This will occur for other departments as well.

Mandates and masking requirements need to be done at the school board and local levels. The county can recommend and advocate; it should not be shutting down schools or the business community. I strongly believe that the government closest to the people it governs should be making these decisions.

We are spending a significant amount of county taxpayer dollars on health, covering a very wide range of services to county residents. We need to make sure every dollar spent in this area (and all areas) is for the betterment of Johnson County and is spent as efficiently as possible. The health department is no exception.

Shirley Allenbrand

The response to the pandemic by the county was guided by science and guidance from public health experts at the Department of Health and Environment, our health systems and other medical professionals. They provided the necessary data and information that guided decisions by the Board of County Commissioners. I believe that Johnson County having the highest level of vaccination in Kansas is because of this expertise, science-based decisions and collaboration.

We were quick to provide the needed education, testing and vaccination resources to our residents which collectively minimized the negative impacts of the pandemic. We worked with our hospitals to make decisions when the health care resources were overwhelmed. The collaborative efforts helped in quickly reversing the trend. Without these efforts, we would have ended up with more hospitalizations and deaths from the virus. Our overwhelmed hospital resources would have had other serious consequences. Our efforts in skilled nursing facilities, independent living facilities and long term care facilities were critical in protecting our most vulnerable populations. The efforts with our schools were important in keeping schools open and children safe.

I am aware that the county has started an After Action Review/Improvement plan process to evaluate what worked well and identify opportunities for improvement. I think this is a very important step. I expect that we will address opportunities for improvement that are identified in the process. Moving forward, we will continue to rely on the recommendations of public health experts to ensure we protect Johnson County residents from the negative impacts of any public health crisis. I believe any decisions on masking, closing or opening facilities should include considerations of public health, economic impacts, social and emotional well-being of residents and what our residents want and are willing to accept.

Mike Kelly

We’ve all been impacted in some way by the pandemic, none more so than those who lost loved ones to COVID-19. These unprecedented challenges demand considerate, dedicated and decisive leadership. I am the only candidate who has been in an executive leadership role during this public health crisis, and I am proud of the proactive and effective actions I took.

As mayor of Roeland Park, my goal was to keep residents healthy, kids in school and businesses open. Roeland Park was the first city in Johnson County to provide free PPE to its residents, businesses and visitors. Roeland Park pushed hard for and hosted the first testing facility inside the 435 loop, and it was the first city to use federal American Rescue Plan funding to provide free at-home testing kits to residents. I worked with leaders throughout the metro region, listening to chief medical officers from various health systems and doing our best to protect the health and safety of our residents, while providing a sense of normalcy during a time that was anything but normal.

The county commission is also our county’s board of public health. That is a massive responsibility. The chair and fellow commissioners are charged with following the expert opinions of county medical professionals and scientific data. We need leaders who will value truth and who aren’t afraid to make difficult decisions in the best interests of our economy, health and well-being. To make sure we’re providing the best services possible to our residents, the county should learn from the actions it took — and didn’t take — to ensure we are best prepared for circumstances that may arise in the future.

