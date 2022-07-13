AdventHealth Shawnee Mission one of best hospitals in U.S., according to new rankings

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam is the fourth-ranked large community hospital nationwide, according to a new list published by Fortune magazine.

Why it matters: AdventHealth Shawnee Mission is the only hospital not only in the Kansas City area, but in the state of Kansas to make the publication’s list of the top 20 large community hospitals.

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission also was one of just four hospitals in the Midwest to make the list alongside two in Illinois and one in Ohio.

AdventHealth’s ranking: Coming in at number four, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission received five stars from Fortune in the categories of clinical outcomes, operation efficiency and patient experience.

The hospital received four stars in financial health and a 50% score for community health survey performance.

This is the sixth year AdventHealth Shawnee Mission has appeared on the magazine’s list.

AdventHealth, located at 75th Street and Interstate 35 in Merriam, is a 60-year establishment in the Kansas City area with 504 in-patient hospital beds, according to a press release.

The list details: Fortune/Merative’s 2022 Top 100 Hospitals list uses data from 2020 — the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 2,500 hospitals nationwide were evaluated through publicly available Medicare data, according to Fortune.

The analysis looked at clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, financial health and a community health survey performance developed by the Bloomberg American Health Initiative and the Center for Health Equity at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Hospitals received one to five stars in each of the categories, five stars meaning the hospital performed in the top quintile within their peer group.

Additional details on Fortune/Merative’s methodology can be found online here.

Key quote: “This honor is a reflection of AdventHealth’s incredible team members and physicians, and their commitment to providing high-quality, whole-person care to every patient, every time,” Chief Medical Officer Lisa Hays said in a press release. “We care for our patients as if they were our own family members, and that is what sets us apart.”