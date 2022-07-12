Special infrastructure group urges Overland Park to ‘reduce dependence’ on chip seal

Chip seal and aging infrastructure are among some of the key issues Overland Park faces in a new report from the city’s Infrastructure Advisory Group, a body formed last year in part as a response to the ongoing controversy over the city’s method for road resurfacing.

What’s the latest? During review of the group’s report during a Monday committee meeting, Overland Park city leaders considered some of the challenges the 62-year-old city is facing as it works to upgrade aging infrastructure.

Background: In May 2021, the Public Works Committee presented the city council with a plan to assess its streets, traffic and stormwater infrastructure programs.

The purpose was to focus on their efficiencies, service delivery and funding approaches in order to sustain the city’s infrastructure for the next 10 to 15 years.

As part of the Infrastructure Program Assessment, the City Council approved the creation of the Infrastructure Advisory Group to assist in identifying service delivery and funding approaches related to the infrastructure programs.

Chip seal: Throughout its seven months of meeting, one item the advisory group specifically focused on is the city’s use of chip seal, a method for road restoration that many residents have complained damages their cars and can be dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists if they fall on it.

Ultimately, the group recommended retaining chip seal but urged the city to “invest additional revenue in rehabilitation and reconstruction to reduce dependence on chip seal long term, while keeping streets in good shape and improving citizen satisfaction,” said Black and Veatch consultant Matt Scott, who presented the report Monday.

Additionally, the group recommended using alternative resurfacing methods on cul-de-sac and residential streets with no sidewalks.

Declining infrastructure: In addition to evaluating the effectiveness of chip seal, the advisory group concluded that Overland Park is an aging city that needs to increase its spending on infrastructure.

Under current funding levels, street conditions are projected to continue to decline and reach the status of “fair” by 2040.

The group found that Overland Park is transitioning from being a “young” city and its infrastructure is steadily becoming more outdated.

Recommendations: Below is a look into the monetary recommendations made by the infrastructure advisory group:

Increase the city’s annual investment in street by $22.5 million, including an annual increase in street rehabilitation by $9.8 million, reconstruction by $11.4 million and sidewalks and ADA compliance by $1.3 million.

Increase funds for bridges to $3 million, with $1 million going towards preventive maintenance and $2 million for annual replacement.

Increase by $2.5 million maintenance and replacement of traffic infrastructure.

Increase investment in stormwater by $2.6 million, with $700,000 going towards system replacement, $800,000 increase for the curb replacement program and $1.1 million in stormwater improvements to address larger risks.

What’s next: The suggestions presented to the committee at their Monday meeting were not voted upon, as the purpose of the meeting was only to inform the council on the Infrastructure Advisory Group’s findings.