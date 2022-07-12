Kansas House Republican primary candidates on the issues: Election integrity

Last month, we asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear Republican candidates for Kansas House of Representatives address as they compete for votes in the Aug. 2 primary election.

Based on your feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire that touches on some of the most important issues to Johnson County voters.

Each day this week, we will publish the candidates’ responses to one of these five questions.

Below are the candidates’ responses to item #2:

Many of our readers want to know where the candidates running for state representative stand on the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. Do you accept that Joe Biden was legitimately elected and seated as President of the United States? If not, please explain your thinking.

Here are the answers the Post received from the candidates:

House District 17 (parts of Lake Quivira, Lenexa and Shawnee)

Max Langston

As I write this I have yet to read “Rigged,” watch the film “2,000 Mules,” or engage in any rigorous way with the reporting of the county results in question.

Many people I trust are thoroughly convinced that the election was rigged after engaging with such sources, though, which is enough for me to be grateful for Sen. [Roger] Marshall’s “No” vote on January 6 and to call for further investigation if I’m elected. I’d like to consider the sources more deeply before having a definite opinion, though.

Emily Carpenter

Did not respond.

House District 19 (parts of Leawood, Overland Park and Prairie Village)

Mark Tallent

My opinion is no he [Biden] was not legitimately elected. We now know a number of states passed laws that violated their state constitution Example 1: Pennsylvania Example 2: Wisconsin. Time Magazine wrote specifically that the 2020 election was “Fortified by a Shadow Campaign”. There have been a number of documentaries made like 2000 Mules and HBO: Kill Chain talking about how our elections are vulnerable. Fighting for control of elections isn’t a new phenomenon. KC itself struggled with the Pendergast mafia doing what they could to control elections. Election integrity is the only thing keeping this country from splitting and while some may think the country should split I would ask if they are ready for what comes after that. We don’t live in a vacuum and we don’t live in a moral society. We will have to deal with power grabs in a weakened state, so to totally avoid that lets just secure our elections.

Nicholas Reddell

Yes.

On Wednesday, we will publish the candidates’ responses to the second question:

Mass shootings in Uvalde, Tex., and Buffalo, N.Y., have renewed discussions about gun control measures at the federal and state level. There have been efforts in Topeka in recent years to take up a “red flag” law that would allow law enforcement to take firearms away from domestic abusers when a court has determined that a partner, spouse or children are at risk. Do you support the idea of a “red flag” law? Why or why not?