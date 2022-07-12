Johnson County Commission chair candidates on the issues: Attainable housing

In June, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for Board of County Commissioners chair address in the lead up to the August 2 primary.

Based on your feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire touching on the most important issues facing the commission and impacting the residents of Johnson County.

All four candidates running in this nonpartisan race to succeed outgoing commission chair Ed Eilert have responded to your questions. The top two vote-getters in the August 2 primary will move on to the general election.

Each day this week, we will publish the candidates’ responses to one of the five questions from our readers. You can go back and read the candidates’ responses to a question about rising property values.

Today, the candidates respond to this question about attainable, or affordable, housing:

Another reader asks the following: “Housing costs in once very affordable neighborhoods are escalating beyond reason, and we have ‘luxury’ apartments going up everywhere that don’t help the situation at all. What do you plan to do?” How would you address these concerns? What can Johnson County do to ensure people who don’t have high household incomes can afford to live here?

Mike Kelly

We’re seeing rising home costs across Johnson County, and this is a concern I hear often from residents. We’ve all been surprised by just how much that house down the street sold for and what that means for people hoping to live and work in our community. We want young adults starting their career to have the option to buy a house near their family. We want our teachers and police officers to be able to live in the communities in which they work. We want grandparents to be able to afford a house close to their grandkids.

Our county leadership must embrace innovative solutions to maintain a diverse housing stock within our community, giving people attainable options in Johnson County at all stages of life. This includes increasing the variety of housing product types, including those in the middle density category.

As mayor of Roeland Park, I am working to support residents through home improvement programs that I created, including those that help seniors and neighbors on fixed income with minor home repairs and exterior code issues. The programs utilize volunteer support and high school students to defer the costs for these programs. Regular property maintenance is necessary to preserve and rehabilitate affordable housing. We can also work with our robust architectural-engineering-construction community to prioritize energy efficiency in building practices, thus reducing the overall household expenses over its lifecycle.

Charlotte O’Hara

Any program must focus on home ownership. Home ownership is the biggest wealth builder for a great majority of Johnson County residents and homeownership is the stable foundation of our community.

Rental for life is a design for a permanent underclass. Absolutely do not subsidize developers/contractors. I’m from the construction industry (from the 1980s into the early 2000s) and our focus is our bottom line. We are in the business for profits. Any subsidies must go directly to the individual.

Ken Selzer

My campaign for county chair is focused on fiscal responsibility. I am a CPA, a former business executive, and also your former Kansas Insurance Commissioner. I have a proven track record of reducing costs to taxpayers while improving services.

Attainable housing has always been a difficult issue. A workable formula to resolve the issue does not yet exist, or many metro areas around the country would have resolved the issue by now. But we can and should keep looking.

It’s a fact that our metro area remains one of the more attractive areas in the country in terms of affordability of housing. In relative terms, we reside in a very favorable place to live, work, raise a family and to retire. That’s why so many people continue to move to Johnson County, then stay here.

Our county is a wonderful place to live because our local cities and the county have invested in the safety and security of our neighborhoods and communities, and because our private and public schools are very highly rated when compared to others in Kansas and the region. We have good and plentiful jobs.

A fairly recent study has indicated that cities (not the county) should be primarily responsible for housing strategies. Many of the 19 cities based in Johnson County are working on this issue.

The county can support and help coordinate these discussions. They should not be spending money to subsidize housing developments with interest free loans to developers.

Inflation and rising interest rates are taking their toll in the housing market and in almost every aspect of our daily lives. This makes housing less affordable. However, we remain a highly attractive place to live and own a home.

Our county has been and should always be the center for high paying and high tech jobs in the metro area and region. I will work hard to continue this trend for our county. Good jobs enable people to live in homes they like, in areas that are safe and where there are good educational opportunities for themselves and their children.

Shirley Allenbrand

This issue will require several different groups to begin to address this issue.

Fortunately — or unfortunately — our apartments both old and new, inexpensive and more expensive are full and there is still a demand for that kind of housing primarily of the significant baby boomer retirement group who want to stay here.

The county has a housing task force, and I serve on it. We have several initiatives going already and more to come. Workforce housing is our largest issue, and it will involve working with education for training and transit for transportation to really address this issue. Our task force is open to innovative ideas that might be working in other communities.

On Wednesday, we will publish the candidates’ responses to the third question:

Climate change remains the most-asked-about topic by our readers. What role should the county be playing to improve climate resiliency here in Johnson County? How big a priority is mitigation of climate change in your vision for the county?