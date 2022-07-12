DOP Donuts will stay open for now as Overland Park considers ‘burdensome’ food truck rules

Following a conflict with the city over its special use permit, DOP Donuts will remain in business in downtown Overland Park for at least the remainder of this year.

What happened: At its meeting Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission approved a new special use permit for DOP to continue operating out of its Airstream trailer at 7512 80th Street until Dec. 18.

Under the new permit, DOP Donuts will not have to move the trailer behind a neighboring building on the days it’s not open, a requirement of its previous permit.

In the meantime, between now and December, the city and DOP are expected to continue to work out a longer term solution that could entail the donut shop creating a more permanent structure.

City staff also intends to begin looking into possibly rewriting rules for food trucks in the city to make them less restrictive.

How did it get here? DOP Donuts’ special use permit came before the commission last month with city staff’s recommendation that it be denied, leading to fears the popular donut shop would have to close.

The city originally approved a special use permit for the donut trailer at 7512 80th Street in 2019, which at the time served as a “creative use,” according to the city.

At that time, city staff argued the DOP Donuts needed to move its trailer out of sight from the street when the shop was closed.

DOP Donuts owner Travis Lindemoen told the commission that wasn’t feasible for a number of reasons, including not having the right vehicle or enough employees to move the trailer.

Where the commission landed: Commission members ultimately liked the decision reached Monday with some commission members saying it was a step in the right direction for food truck operators in Overland Park.

Commission member Edward Reitzes said he considered the city’s previous requirements for DOP Donuts’s trailer to be “overly burdensome” and suggested the city might look into whether other Johnson County cities have less restrictive ordinances for their food trucks.

Key quote: “I think the city staff and the governing body need to make the requirements for mobile food trailer less restrictive. For a business owner like this, where they’re very seasonal, I think just requiring the trailer to be moved at the end of the season and back again at the beginning of the next season — winter and spring or fall and spring — is certainly sufficient,” Reitzes said.

What’s next? The special use permit will head to city council next for review and approval.