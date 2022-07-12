Kansas House Democratic primary candidates on the issues: Teacher shortage

The Post asked readers last month about the issues they wanted to hear Democratic candidates running for the Kansas House of Representatives address. Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire with the most important issues to Johnson County voters.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one of five questions. Find candidate responses to a question about abortion policy here. Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

With teacher resignations up and the number of teacher candidates declining, Kansas appears to be headed to a significant shortage of good teachers in public education. What actions will you support to solve this shortage of teachers?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

District 30

Scott Perkins

Our teacher shortage problem pre-dates the COVID-19 pandemic, in November of 2018 KSN.com reported 612 vacant teaching positions. Last week KCUR reported there are now 1,400 teacher vacancies. I will support policies and actions that will assist in recruiting qualified teachers in Kansas to fill the shortage we are currently experiencing and policies and actions that will help in retaining the qualified teachers we already have in our public schools.

Courtney Eiterich

As a current high school teacher, I witness everyday the impacts of a teacher shortage. Teachers are one of the most educated professions, yet also the most undervalued. The Kansas Legislature has created a policy that stripped teachers of due process rights, and recently have attempted to pass legislation that would force teachers to publish lesson plans a year in advance.

Our incredible public schools are the reason why people move to Johnson County, but each year the legislature attempts to look for ways to divert funds to private institutions or cut the budget. The state lawmakers need to pass legislation that supports our teachers, fully fund our public schools (including SPED), and pay them what they are worth.

District 14

Dennis Miller

I will give you NO ANSWER regarding what solutions I would offer to stem the teacher shortage as I am ignorant as to the reasons. I have not discussed in any detail with the skilled professional teachers leaving, and to those that are considering leaving as to WHY. For me, those discussions could possibly lead me to ascertain some possible solutions and legislative actions

I can only give generic answers why people leave jobs after years of productive job performance.

Upon getting out of bed you now dread going to work, but at one time you couldn’t wait to do so. You arrive at your job, one that was well respected and joyful to perform, but now mired in senseless precautions, regulations and micromanaged oversight. You feel distrusted, and simply no longer valued. The job is no longer a joyful fulfillment……

Matt Maciel

Maciel told the Post he has stopped campaigning for this race though his name will still appear on the ballot.

On Wednesday, we will publish the candidates’ responses to the third question:

Democratic lawmakers have for years been pursuing bills aimed at reducing gun violence in the state, but have made essentially no progress. Do you see any potential path toward meaningful legislation in this area? If so, what approaches would have the best chance of moving forward? If not, please explain your thinking.