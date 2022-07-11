Your daily planner: Monday, July 11

Hey there, Johnson County! May want to take a dip later, it’s National Swimming Pool Day on this Monday.

Forecast: 🥵 High: 98, Low: 67. Speaking of cooling off, you’ll need to today. The heat index could reach 104. Sunny and clear to go with the humidity.

Diversions

Let’s play two at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals host the Detroit Tigers for a day-night doubleheader. The first game at 1:10 p.m. is a makeup for a game rained out in April. Tickets for that one start at $12. Then, the first 10,000 fans to arrive at the nightcap at 7:10 p.m. will get a free 2000s-era black Royals jersey. Tickets for the second game start at $10.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. today and, among other items, will discuss a rezoning proposal for a multi-use development near 135th and Antioch that includes a proposed 446-unit apartment complex.

meets at 1:30 p.m. today and, among other items, will discuss a rezoning proposal for a multi-use development near 135th and Antioch that includes a proposed 446-unit apartment complex. The Shawnee City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight and could potentially approve the city’s list of major capital improvement projects for the next decade.

meets at 6 p.m. tonight and could potentially approve the city’s list of major capital improvement projects for the next decade. The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and is once again slated to discuss the final development plan for a proposed mixed-use development on the site of the former Kmart on Shawnee Mission Parkway.

meets at 7 p.m. tonight and is once again slated to discuss the final development plan for a proposed mixed-use development on the site of the former Kmart on Shawnee Mission Parkway. The Overland Park City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight and will discuss entering a nearly $90,000 agreement with law firm Copaken Brooks to do public outreach and engagement around a new downtown farmers market.

Noteworthy