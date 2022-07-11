Your daily planner: Monday, July 11

Hey there, Johnson County! May want to take a dip later, it’s National Swimming Pool Day on this Monday.
Forecast: 🥵 High: 98, Low: 67. Speaking of cooling off, you’ll need to today. The heat index could reach 104. Sunny and clear to go with the humidity.
Diversions
- Let’s play two at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals host the Detroit Tigers for a day-night doubleheader. The first game at 1:10 p.m. is a makeup for a game rained out in April. Tickets for that one start at $12. Then, the first 10,000 fans to arrive at the nightcap at 7:10 p.m. will get a free 2000s-era black Royals jersey. Tickets for the second game start at $10.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. today and, among other items, will discuss a rezoning proposal for a multi-use development near 135th and Antioch that includes a proposed 446-unit apartment complex.
- The Shawnee City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight and could potentially approve the city’s list of major capital improvement projects for the next decade.
- The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and is once again slated to discuss the final development plan for a proposed mixed-use development on the site of the former Kmart on Shawnee Mission Parkway.
- The Overland Park City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight and will discuss entering a nearly $90,000 agreement with law firm Copaken Brooks to do public outreach and engagement around a new downtown farmers market.
Noteworthy
- Olathe Police say a pedestrian struck and killed Wednesday near I-35 and Santa Fe Street was a 15-year-old. In a statement, authorities did not identify the juvenile by name but said the victim was struck my multiple vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene. [Twitter]
- Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas went door-to-door in Johnson County on Saturday, urging voters to vote “No” on the August 2 abortion amendment in Kansas. Though Lucas urged residents to “stand up for their neighbors’ … reproductive health,” the Johnson County GOP tweeted his time would be better served working on KCMO’s violent crime issues. [KCTV]
- Royals’ left fielder Andrew Benintendi has been tapped as Kansas City’s lone representative for next week’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles. It’s the first All-Star Game nod in Benintendi’s career. He currently ranks in the top five in the American League in batting average, hits and on-base percentage. [The Kansas City Star]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.