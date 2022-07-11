  Kyle Palmer  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Monday, July 11

Some Park Place patrons enjoyed some dining al fresco this weekend in Leawood. Photo credit Evan Johnson.

Hey there, Johnson County! May want to take a dip later, it’s National Swimming Pool Day on this Monday.

Forecast: 🥵 High: 98, Low: 67. Speaking of cooling off, you’ll need to today. The heat index could reach 104. Sunny and clear to go with the humidity. 

Diversions

Public Agenda

  • The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. today and, among other items, will discuss a rezoning proposal for a multi-use development near 135th and Antioch that includes a proposed 446-unit apartment complex.
  • The Shawnee City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight and could potentially approve the city’s list of major capital improvement projects for the next decade.
  • The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and is once again slated to discuss the final development plan for a proposed mixed-use development on the site of the former Kmart on Shawnee Mission Parkway.
  • The Overland Park City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight and will discuss entering a nearly $90,000 agreement with law firm Copaken Brooks to do public outreach and engagement around a new downtown farmers market.

Noteworthy

  • Olathe Police say a pedestrian struck and killed Wednesday near I-35 and Santa Fe Street was a 15-year-old. In a statement, authorities did not identify the juvenile by name but said the victim was struck my multiple vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene. [Twitter]
  • Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas went door-to-door in Johnson County on Saturday, urging voters to vote “No” on the August 2 abortion amendment in Kansas. Though Lucas urged residents to “stand up for their neighbors’ … reproductive health,” the Johnson County GOP tweeted his time would be better served working on KCMO’s violent crime issues. [KCTV]
  • Royals’ left fielder Andrew Benintendi has been tapped as Kansas City’s lone representative for next week’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles. It’s the first All-Star Game nod in Benintendi’s career. He currently ranks in the top five in the American League in batting average, hits and on-base percentage. [The Kansas City Star]

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home

Help us keep local news strong in Johnson County: Try a subscription today. You'll get full access to all our community coverage, and your first month is just $1.