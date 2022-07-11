Updates from Johnson County Community College: College Now concurrent enrollment program

Local high school students can get a jumpstart on their college career through the concurrent enrollment College Now program at JCCC. Through this program, students are eligible to earn JCCC credit for their high school classes, saving them time – and money – before even starting college.

Benefits of College Now

According to the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP), dual enrollment programs help students transition to college successfully. Students are able to gain exposure to the academic rigor of college while still in their supportive high school environment.

There are many benefits to students who take College Now courses at JCCC:

Get a head start : Students can receive college credit while in high school and then after graduation, start at JCCC with a nearly a semesters-worth (or more!) of credits already earned.

: Students can receive college credit while in high school and then after graduation, start at JCCC with a nearly a semesters-worth (or more!) of credits already earned. Experience college-level rigor : Advanced College Now classes better prepare students for the academic demands of college.

: Advanced College Now classes better prepare students for the academic demands of college. Enjoy affordable tuition rates : College Now allows students to earn valuable credits at JCCC’s affordable tuition rates. Johnson County residents can take classes for only $97 per-credit-hour— well below the tuition cost at many other institutions.

: College Now allows students to earn valuable credits at JCCC’s affordable tuition rates. Johnson County residents can take classes for only $97 per-credit-hour— well below the tuition cost at many other institutions. Receive top-notch teaching: The quality of College Now instruction parallels that of on-campus or online classes at JCCC.

College Now courses cover several different high-demand industries in fields like automotive technology, computer science, electronics, health occupations and more. Additionally, College Now students have access to our helpful on-campus resources, including the Career Development Center, Billington Library and Academic Resource Center.

Frequently asked questions

Who should I contact about the program?

High school counselors are the best resource for College Now information and the courses offered at each high school.

Is there a limit to the number of credit hours a student can earn?

There is no limit on the amount of credit hours that can be earned from JCCC while in high school.

Will College Now courses transfer to other institutions?

Yes. In fact, more than 93% of College Now students who responded to a recent survey had their College Now course credits transferred to another college or university. Visit our Transfer Information and Services webpage for more information about transferring credits.

Can high school freshman enroll in College Now?

Beginning in ninth grade, students are eligible to enroll in College Now classes at JCCC. To enroll, the student must complete an application for admission and submit a copy of a current Individual Education Plan (IEP) from a public school to the JCCC Admissions Office.

Pay for college with Kansas Promise

Students planning for the future by taking College Now classes may be eligible to receive a quality education at no cost to them through the Kansas Promise Scholarship.

Qualified students pursuing high-demand careers at JCCC through a Promise-eligible degree or certificate program could have their tuition completely covered. This “last dollar” scholarship can also be used to pay for books and additional course-related materials not covered by other scholarships or grants.

Don’t miss these key dates

College Now deadlines are similar to JCCC’s standard academic schedule. Mark your calendars with these important dates:

Aug. 22 – Fall College Now enrollment opens

Aug. 26 – Application priority submission deadline

Set. 16 – Last day to enroll in a College Now fall semester or yearlong course

Sept. 19 – Last day to drop a College Now fall semester course and receive 100% refund

Get info about College Now

If you’re interested in learning more about College Now, we’re holding two Information Sessions on Aug. 30 and Sept. 8 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. in the Capitol Federal Conference Center (Regnier Center 101). Representatives will be on hand to answer questions about eligibility, enrolling and transferring courses. No RSVP is required.