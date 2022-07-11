  Lucie Krisman  - 2022 Elections

Tuesday is deadline to register to vote in Aug. 2 primary — Here’s how to check

Tomorrow is the last chance for Johnson Countians to register to vote in the August primary election. Above, Johnson County voters line up for early voting during the 2020 presidential election. File photo.

Johnson Countians who want to vote in Kansas’s primary election on August 2 have one more day to register in order to be eligible to cast ballots in a number of races, including a much-watched question about the right to abortion.

Key point: Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 12, marks the deadline to register to vote before the election.

What will be on the ballot? All voters, regardless of party affiliation, will have the opportunity to vote on the constitutional amendment that, if approved, would remove the guarantee of statewide abortion access in the state constitution.

  • In addition, voters will also have a chance to cast ballots in up to two nonpartisan races for positions on the Board of County Commissioners, depending on where they live.
  • Voters who are registered as Democrats or Republicans may also have a chance to weigh in on partisan primary contests for Kansas House.

How can I register? Download, fill out and send a voter registration application to the county’s election office at 2101 East Kansas City Road in Olathe.

  • The application can be emailed to registration@jocoelection.org or texted to (913) 953-9539.
  • You can also register to vote online or in person at any Johnson County city hall.
  • Voters must be 18 or older to register.

How can I check if I’m already registered? Voters can check their registration through the Johnson County Election Office website’s voter records.

  • Registration can also be checked through the Kansas Secretary of State’s VoterView records.

Do I have to declare a party affiliation? Voters don’t have to choose a party to affiliate with when they register.

  • If a voter is unaffiliated, they can still vote on the constitutional amendment about abortion but will not be able to cast votes in any partisan races.

