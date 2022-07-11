Kansas House Democratic primary candidates on the issues: Abortion

The Post asked readers last month about the issues they wanted to hear Democratic candidates running for the Kansas House of Representatives address. Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire with the most important issues to Johnson County voters.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one of five questions. Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

If approved by voters next month, the “Value Them Both” amendment would allow the state legislature to place restrictions on access to abortion — a power it could exercise freely in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Can you please explain your thoughts on reproductive rights? When, if ever, would you support restrictions on access to abortion services?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

District 14

Dennis Miller

I oppose the amendment as it will give the Kansas Legislature complete authority to determine the rights of all females to determine what is best for their bodily autonomy. The amendment simply opens the door for the Kansas Legislature to enter the race now being waged as to which state can make the most oppressive and harsh laws concerning abortion rights, with the final outcome that women will have no abortion rights whatever in any and all circumstances.

Matt Maciel

Though his name will appear on the ballot, Maciel has told the Post he is no longer seeking the office and will not be actively campaigning.

District 30

Courtney Eiterich

I believe that health care decisions are personal and should be made between a patient and their doctor. Health care is not arbitrary and each person’s situation is unique. I will be voting “No” on the constitutional amendment because I do not believe that the government should take away anyone’s right to bodily autonomy.

Scott Perkins

I believe in reserving and protecting our individual rights as provided for the Kansas constitution, Bill of Rights § 20. Powers retained by people. This enumeration of rights shall not be construed to impair or deny others retained by the people; and all powers not herein delegated remain with the people.

I do not support the Value Them Both amendment. I feel the citizens of Kansas should not relinquish decisions about their individual reproductive rights or relinquish their rights on other medical matters to the state legislature. I feel the current restrictions on, and access to abortion in Kansas are sufficiently serving present needs of the populace and thus I would leave things as they presently are.

On Tuesday, we will publish the candidates’ responses to the second question:

With teacher resignations up and the number of teacher candidates declining, Kansas appears to be headed to a significant shortage of good teachers in public education. What actions will you support to solve this shortage of teachers?