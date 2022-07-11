Johnson Drive construction through downtown Mission begins Monday — Here’s what’s happening

A stretch of Johnson Drive in Roeland Park and Mission is about to undergo a major facelift.

Why it matters: The two cities are partnering on a rehabilitation project from Roe to Lamar Avenues, which kicks off Monday, July 11.

The month-long construction project is going to take place along one of the main thoroughfares in northeast Johnson County and a stretch of road that also encompasses the heart of downtown Mission.

Background: In January, Mission approved an agreement with Johnson County, through its County Assistance Road System program, for a $1.35 million rehab project on Johnson Drive.

This is part of the city’s efforts to reduce this stretch of Johnson Drive from four to three lanes.

The lane reductions, or road diet, are intended to slow down traffic and improve pedestrian safety, although there are already speed tables and a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit on that part of Johnson Drive.

Key details: Once complete, Johnson Drive in this area will be three lanes. The project will also include:

asphalt resurfacing,

pavement and median repairs,

sidewalk and parking improvements and

curb and gutter replacements where needed.

The timeline: Concrete removal on the south side of Johnson Drive begins on Monday, July 11, with complete removal and replacement on the same side over the next four days, according to a July 6 Roeland Park city newsletter.