This De Soto teenager is in running to have her ‘doodle’ displayed on Google’s main page

Waverly Atlis, a recent De Soto High School graduate, has been named Kansas’s winner for the state-by-state Doodle 4 Google contest.
What is it? The search engine giant asked K-12 students nationwide to submit ideas for the company’s 14th annual “Doodle 4 Google” contest in January.
- Students were tasked with creating a doodle based on his year’s prompt, which was “I care for myself by…” The gallery of all 54 state and territory winners can be found online here.
- Doodles were evaluated based on artistic skill, creativity and originality, contest theme and adherence to the rules and requirements.
- Additionally, doodles were divided into five subcategories for grades, ranging from a grades K-3 category up to a grades 10-12 category.
- Atlis won the Kansas category with the doodle entitled “Park Serenity.”
‘Park Serenity’ doodle: Atlis told the Post that his work was inspired by activities near and dear to her heart — riding bikes and swinging.
- Since Atlis was a young child, Atlis said, riding bikes to parks and swinging at recess was a form of catharsis.
- Atlis said “Park Serenity” took a couple of days to finish on ProCreate, an iPad application, but the idea came pretty quickly.
- After graduating this past spring, Atlis plans to study fine arts in Iowa this fall.
Key quote: “I’ve always loved drawing and I am going to get an art major — it’s something I want to make a career out of and it was something I’d be interested in,” Atlis said. “The amount of scholarship money would also be really useful, so I figured, you know, why not throw my hat in the ring.”
What’s next: The public can vote for their favorite doodle online here. Voting, which opened July 7, will help dwindle the list of 54 winners down to five national finalists.
- Once voting ends on July 12, judges will score the 54 winners based on the number of votes they receive and the criteria.
- The national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship, a trip to the San Francisco area, a Chromebook, an Android tablet and $50,000 worth of technology or computer lab improvements at their school.
- The doodle of the national winner will be placed on Google’s main page above the search bar for one day before the end of the year.
- The other four national finalists receive a $5,000 scholarship, a trip to Google headquarters, a Chromebook and an Android tablet.
