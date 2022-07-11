This De Soto teenager is in running to have her ‘doodle’ displayed on Google’s main page

Waverly Atlis, a recent De Soto High School graduate, has been named Kansas’s winner for the state-by-state Doodle 4 Google contest.

What is it? The search engine giant asked K-12 students nationwide to submit ideas for the company’s 14th annual “Doodle 4 Google” contest in January.

Students were tasked with creating a doodle based on his year’s prompt, which was “I care for myself by…” The gallery of all 54 state and territory winners can be found online here.

Doodles were evaluated based on artistic skill, creativity and originality, contest theme and adherence to the rules and requirements.

Additionally, doodles were divided into five subcategories for grades, ranging from a grades K-3 category up to a grades 10-12 category.

Atlis won the Kansas category with the doodle entitled “Park Serenity.”

‘Park Serenity’ doodle: Atlis told the Post that his work was inspired by activities near and dear to her heart — riding bikes and swinging.

Since Atlis was a young child, Atlis said, riding bikes to parks and swinging at recess was a form of catharsis.

Atlis said “Park Serenity” took a couple of days to finish on ProCreate, an iPad application, but the idea came pretty quickly.

After graduating this past spring, Atlis plans to study fine arts in Iowa this fall.

Key quote: “I’ve always loved drawing and I am going to get an art major — it’s something I want to make a career out of and it was something I’d be interested in,” Atlis said. “The amount of scholarship money would also be really useful, so I figured, you know, why not throw my hat in the ring.”

What’s next: The public can vote for their favorite doodle online here. Voting, which opened July 7, will help dwindle the list of 54 winners down to five national finalists.