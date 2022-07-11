Overland Park church vandalized with ‘My body my choice’ spray painted on exterior

Overland Park Police are investigating after the Church of the Ascension was vandalized early Sunday morning, with the words, “My body my choice” spray painted in red on a light-colored exterior wall of the church’s adjoining school.

The incident: Police said the incident appears to have happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the church located at 9510 W. 127th St.

In red spray paint, the words “my body my choice” were found scrawled on a wall of Ascension Catholic School, which is connected to the church.

A statue of the Virgin Mary on the church’s premises was also found covered in red paint.

An investigation: Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for the Overland Park Police Department, said the department is investigating the incident.

A female suspect was seen running northbound from the scene, but no arrests have been made as of Monday morning, Lacy told the Post.

The bigger picture: In Kansas, voters will decide on a constitutional amendment this August that, if passed, would nullify a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court ruling that found a right to abortion in the state constitution. Ultimately, the constitutional amendment, if approved, could clear the way for the Kansas Legislature to impose new abortion restrictions.

Church of the Ascension has been a prominent advocate for the Value Them Both amendment, with state financial reports showing the church has given $10,600 in support of the ballot measure.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas as a whole has donated $500,00 to the Value Them Both Association.

Church’s response: Following the vandalism, the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas issued the following statement, including quotes from Archbishop Joseph Naumann.

“An escalating pattern of theft, vandalism and intimidation targeting members of the Catholic Church and other supporters of the Value Them Both amendment reached a new level overnight when the Church of the Ascension in Overland Park fell victim to an overt act of hatred and incivility.

Parish buildings, including a statue of the Blessed Mother, were extensively defaced with red spray paint. Authorities were notified and we ask that every action be taken to identify and hold the perpetrators of this despicable act accountable.

‘This attack and others targeting Catholic churches in Kansas and across the country are not only vulgar but un-American,’ said Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of the Kansas City in Kansas Archdiocese. ‘The intention is clearly meant to intimidate and threaten the Church’s pro-life beliefs and position of support for the Value Them Both amendment. We will not be deterred.’

‘Value Them Both will secure protections from an unlimited and unrestricted abortion industry that is attempting to buy this election so it can further prey on women facing unplanned or challenging pregnancies,’ he continued. ‘The Catholic Church remains firm in its support of mothers and preborn babies and our members are more firmly dedicated to our mission than ever before.’

We ask for prayers for the Church of the Ascension’s parish community, for a civility leading up to the Aug. 2 vote, and for those committing these acts of vandalism.”