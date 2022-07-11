5 to Try: What are the best pies in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🥧

Maybe it’s the lingering effects of the Fourth of July, but for this week’s “5 to Try” we want to get back to American basics.

We’re looking for the best pies in Johnson County.

Flaky crusts, gooey or fruity fillings, a dollop of whip cream on top or a scoop of ice cream on the side.

Or maybe you prefer pies with crumbly graham cracker crusts and custardy fillings.

Whatever your choice, tell us what your favorite local pie is. Include where you like to go and what specific slices of pie you like to order.

As always, we prefer recommendations for locally owned businesses.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

