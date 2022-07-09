Your Community: Design a bookmark for Friends of Johnson County Library

Friends of Johnson County Library is honoring the upcoming National Friends of Libraries Week (October 16-22) with the 2022 Friends Bookmark Design Contest. Enter your original work of bookmark art and you might be a winner. The Friends encourage you to tell us your story about family, books and learning, show us what you love about your Johnson County Library and draw us into your colorful Library world. Books, libraries and/or reading should be included in your design.

Submissions will be accepted July 11 – September 9, either at a branch location or online. There are different age categories from preschoolers to adults, each with its own winner. This is a wonderful project for school classes, youth groups, Scout troops, Red Hat Society chapters and anyone else who loves Johnson County Library. Winners will be chosen by a jury of Friends of Johnson County Library members.

The winning bookmarks from each age category will be printed and distributed at all 14 Library branches and Friends Bookstores this fall. The contest is sponsored by the Friends of Johnson County Library and Johnson County Library.

This could be the year you see your very own illustration on a bookmark. Stop by any Johnson County Library branch or visit jocolibrary.org/bookmarks to get your entry form today.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom