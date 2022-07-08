Your daily planner: Friday, July 8

Welcome to another Friday in Johnson County! Here’s a breakdown on what’s happening in Johnson County this weekend.

Forecast: 🌤 High: 89, Low: 70. Partly cloudy day with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Diversions

From 5 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Painting in the Park 2022 will take place at Shawnee Mission Park Shelter #10 at 7900 Renner Road. This family-friendly event allows you to paint your own work of art while listening to smooth jazz music. Click here to register.

Get those dobbers ready and enjoy a relaxing Sunday playing some free games of bingo and eating brunch at Chicken N Pickle this Sunday. The event will go on from 10 a.m. to noon at the venue's Overland Park location at 5901 W. 135th St.

The Yoga Gallery is hosting a "Yoga on the Lawn" experience this Saturday on the lawn of Strang Hall in downtown Overland Park. Go here to learn more about the free event.

Public Agenda

There are no public meetings today.

Noteworthy