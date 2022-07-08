Workers cut down 75-year-old oak on Prairie Village teardown-rebuild lot

Workers have felled and removed a decades old oak tree on a Prairie Village teardown-rebuild lot that neighboring homeowners had organized to try to save.
What happened? A group of Prairie Village residents had spoken up after learning of the request by a homebuilder to remove an oak tree estimated to be around 75 years old from the lot of a teardown-rebuild project on 69th Street.
- The city granted the homebuilder’s request to have the tree removed just over a year after Prairie Village approved an ordinance intended to preserve its aging trees. The ordinance went into effect June 1, 2021.
- That ordinance includes a process for builders to request a waiver in cases where a tree’s location significantly impacts plans for the site.
- The homebuilder requested a waiver for this project because of drainage issues that prevented the architect from reorienting the home location. The city approved that request.
- On Wednesday, a crew came, cut down the tree, and removed it from the site.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.