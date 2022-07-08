SMSD News: One Shawnee Mission

July is here and that means a brand new year has started in the Shawnee Mission School District!

The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) serves multiple cities and five attendance areas. Across the district, people with all kinds of experience and knowledge support, serve, and learn in SMSD classrooms. At the same time, everyone in the SMSD is working together to make sure every single student achieves their personal best.

It is that spirit of collaboration and common purpose that makes us One Shawnee Mission!

“Please join me in celebrating this idea throughout 2022-2023,” Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard expressed. “I want everyone to know that, whether they are an educator, student, family member, or community member in this district, they are an important part of making up One Shawnee Mission.”

We thank the entire community for supporting SMSD students and look forward to an amazing new school year. We encourage you, throughout the year, to use the hashtag #OneShawneeMission to share moments of pride from across the district.

