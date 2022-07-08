See who made the cut for the Best of Johnson County final voting round

We had 30,000 nominations poured in for the inaugural Best of Johnson County’s opening round, with residents putting up hundreds of local businesses for recognition in categories from best ice cream and burger to best dentist and gym (consumption of the former two precipitating demand for the latter two, perhaps…).

We’ve tallied up the results and identified the top five nominees in each category, setting the final ballot for the Best of Johnson County voting round, which will run Aug. 22 to Sept. 26.

You can take a look at the full ballot here — but the finalists in a few of the most popular categories are below:

Park

Meadowbrook Park

Shawnee Mission Park

Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

Black Hoof Park

Dog Park

Shawnee Mission Park Off Leash Dog Area

Stoll Off-Leash Dog Area

Leawoof Dog Park

Heritage Park Off Leash

Kill Creek Streamway Park

Public Event

Old Shawnee Days

Prairie Village Art Show

Shawnee Moonlight Market

Evening in the Park at Shawnee Mission Park

Johnson County Old Settlers

Beauty Salon

Bambou Salons & Spas

Stem Salon

bijin salon & spa

Sopra Salon & Med Spa

Heaven On Earth Salon

Gym or Fitness Center

Bridge Fit

Genesis Health Club

2020 FIT

Kansas Built Fitness

Orange Theory Fitness

Bakery

McLain’s

Corner Bakery

Dolce Bakery

Ibis Bakery

Three Bears Bakery

Barbecue Restaurant

Joe’s Kansas City

Q39 South

Jack Stack

Bates City BBQ

Blind Box BBQ

Burgers

BRGR Kitchen + Bar

The Snack Shack

Burg & Barrel

Grandstand Burgers

Harley’s Hideaway

Coffee Shop

Black Dog Coffeehouse

Hattie’s Fine Coffee

Corner Bakery

Urban Prairie Coffee

McLain’s

Donut Shop

Mr D’s Donut Shop

Lamar’s Donuts

Fluffy Fresh

Duck Donuts

Daylight Donuts

Fine Dining Restaurant

Silo Modern Farmhouse

J. Gilbert’s

Cafe Provence

Story.

Garozzo’s Overland Park

Ice Cream

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Sylas & Maddy’s

The Golden Scoop

Summer Salt Ice Cream

Fairway Creamery

Microbrewery

Rockcreek Brewing Co.

Martin City Brewing Company

Pathlight Brewing

Sandhills Brewing

Servaes Brewing Co.

Pizza

Minsky’s

Old Shawnee Pizza

Buffalo State Pizza

Martin City Brewing

Third Coast

Dentist

Beckman Dentistry

LeBlanc & Associates

Jenkins Dentistry

Bowles Dental Center

Show Your Grin

Bank

FNBO

Commerce Bank

Capitol Federal

UMB

Security Bank

Law Firm

Hunter Law Group

Debra Hallauer

Kansas Estate and Elder Law

Sage Law

Walden & Pfannenstiel

Liquor Store

UnKCorked

Lukas Wine & Spirits

Gomer’s of Kansas

KC Wine & Spirits

Rimann Liquors

Wedding and Event Venue

The Bowery at Bull Creek

Thompson Barn Event Space

Fountainbleau Clubhouse

Shawnee Mission Park

Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

$500 Prairiefire gift card winner — and next drawing

Congratulations to Rebecca Bennett of Shawnee for winning a $500 gift card to Prairiefire in our nominations round drawing. Anyone who submitted 25 or more nominations was automatically entered — and we’ll be doing it again during the voting round!

Anyone who submits 25 or more votes between Aug. 22 and Sept. 26 will have a shot at another $500 Prairiefire gift card. So get those votin’ fingers warmed up!