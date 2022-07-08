See who made the cut for the Best of Johnson County final voting round

We had 30,000 nominations poured in for the inaugural Best of Johnson County’s opening round, with residents putting up hundreds of local businesses for recognition in categories from best ice cream and burger to best dentist and gym (consumption of the former two precipitating demand for the latter two, perhaps…).
We’ve tallied up the results and identified the top five nominees in each category, setting the final ballot for the Best of Johnson County voting round, which will run Aug. 22 to Sept. 26.
You can take a look at the full ballot here — but the finalists in a few of the most popular categories are below:
Park
- Meadowbrook Park
- Shawnee Mission Park
- Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park
- Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead
- Black Hoof Park
Dog Park
- Shawnee Mission Park Off Leash Dog Area
- Stoll Off-Leash Dog Area
- Leawoof Dog Park
- Heritage Park Off Leash
- Kill Creek Streamway Park
Public Event
- Old Shawnee Days
- Prairie Village Art Show
- Shawnee Moonlight Market
- Evening in the Park at Shawnee Mission Park
- Johnson County Old Settlers
Beauty Salon
- Bambou Salons & Spas
- Stem Salon
- bijin salon & spa
- Sopra Salon & Med Spa
- Heaven On Earth Salon
Gym or Fitness Center
- Bridge Fit
- Genesis Health Club
- 2020 FIT
- Kansas Built Fitness
- Orange Theory Fitness
Bakery
- McLain’s
- Corner Bakery
- Dolce Bakery
- Ibis Bakery
- Three Bears Bakery
Barbecue Restaurant
- Joe’s Kansas City
- Q39 South
- Jack Stack
- Bates City BBQ
- Blind Box BBQ
Burgers
- BRGR Kitchen + Bar
- The Snack Shack
- Burg & Barrel
- Grandstand Burgers
- Harley’s Hideaway
Coffee Shop
- Black Dog Coffeehouse
- Hattie’s Fine Coffee
- Corner Bakery
- Urban Prairie Coffee
- McLain’s
Donut Shop
- Mr D’s Donut Shop
- Lamar’s Donuts
- Fluffy Fresh
- Duck Donuts
- Daylight Donuts
Fine Dining Restaurant
- Silo Modern Farmhouse
- J. Gilbert’s
- Cafe Provence
- Story.
- Garozzo’s Overland Park
Ice Cream
- Andy’s Frozen Custard
- Sylas & Maddy’s
- The Golden Scoop
- Summer Salt Ice Cream
- Fairway Creamery
Microbrewery
- Rockcreek Brewing Co.
- Martin City Brewing Company
- Pathlight Brewing
- Sandhills Brewing
- Servaes Brewing Co.
Pizza
- Minsky’s
- Old Shawnee Pizza
- Buffalo State Pizza
- Martin City Brewing
- Third Coast
Dentist
- Beckman Dentistry
- LeBlanc & Associates
- Jenkins Dentistry
- Bowles Dental Center
- Show Your Grin
Bank
- FNBO
- Commerce Bank
- Capitol Federal
- UMB
- Security Bank
Law Firm
- Hunter Law Group
- Debra Hallauer
- Kansas Estate and Elder Law
- Sage Law
- Walden & Pfannenstiel
Liquor Store
- UnKCorked
- Lukas Wine & Spirits
- Gomer’s of Kansas
- KC Wine & Spirits
- Rimann Liquors
Wedding and Event Venue
- The Bowery at Bull Creek
- Thompson Barn Event Space
- Fountainbleau Clubhouse
- Shawnee Mission Park
- Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
$500 Prairiefire gift card winner — and next drawing
Congratulations to Rebecca Bennett of Shawnee for winning a $500 gift card to Prairiefire in our nominations round drawing. Anyone who submitted 25 or more nominations was automatically entered — and we’ll be doing it again during the voting round!
Anyone who submits 25 or more votes between Aug. 22 and Sept. 26 will have a shot at another $500 Prairiefire gift card. So get those votin’ fingers warmed up!
