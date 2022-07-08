Developer proposes 17 townhomes in Mission near recently approved apartments

Koeing Building and Restoration, a construction company specializing in single-family homes, wants to build a 17-unit townhome community near downtown Mission.

Where at? Scott and Molly Koeingsdorf purchased five properties — 5401, 5403 and 5408 W. 58th Terrace as well as 5817 and 5819 Nall Ave. — that make up the southeast corner of West 58th Terrace and Nall Avenue. This is the proposed site for the townhome community.

The details: Dubbed Mission Vale, the Koeingsdorfs plan to build 17 two-story townhomes complete with two bedrooms and either a one- or two-car garage.

All units would be available for rent. Units would range between 1,300 to 1,400 square feet.

Scott Koeingsdorf told the community development committee on July 7 that rent would start at $2,250 a month.

Five units would face Nall Avenue and 12 units would face West 58th Terrace.

All garages would be tucked behind the development and not visible from either street, Scott said.

Background: This new proposal comes on the heels of a similar, recently approved project a block over off West 58th Street called 58Nall. The multi-story apartment complex plans to replace the former Sunflower Medical Group offices.

Councilmember Debbie Kring opposed the 58Nall preliminary plan approval. She previously said during a city meeting that Mission needed to be cautious about moving forward due to the number of apartment complexes downtown and citywide.

There are 19 apartment buildings already in existence in Mission and several apartment plans in the works including 58Nall, Mission Vale, Mission Bowl and the complex intended for the Mission Gateway development.

What’s next: The community development committee took no action on Wednesday as Scott simply introduced the proposal.

A rezoning request for the properties related to Mission Vale will be considered by the planning commission at its Aug. 22 meeting.

There will also be a public hearing at that time for the rezoning request and the preliminary development plan.

A neighborhood meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 13 at the Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center.

Should the planning commission approve the rezoning request and the preliminary development plan, the project would appear on the Sept. 21 city council meeting agenda.

Key quote: “This project really fills the housing need in this area, I really appreciate the fact that you’re bringing this forward,” Councilmember Ken Davis said at the Wednesday night meeting.