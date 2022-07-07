  Jay Senter  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner for Thursday, July 7

Sliding into the dead of summer at VillageFest in Prairie Village earlier this week. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Hello everyone! Jay here with a quick look at some of the big items on Thursday’s calendar and a few noteworthy items from around the area.

Forecast: 🌤️ High: 95. Low: 73. We’ll have an excessive heat warning in effect until 11 p.m., with the National Weather Service predicting heat index values up to 110. Stay safe and be cool.

Diversions

Public agenda

Noteworthy

  • Following a year of pandemic stress and political turmoil, more and more public school teachers are leaving the field. New research from the RAND Corporation sheds light on what’s triggering huge teacher shortfalls, including here in Kansas, where state officials are preparing for well over 1,000 jobs to be unfilled this fall. [Burned out: As more educators leave, Kansas faces its worst-ever teacher shortage — Kansas News Service]
  • The Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list has ranked AdventHealth Shawnee Mission as the fourth best large community hospital in the U.S. It’s the sixth time the Merriam-based hospital has been recognized on the list.