Your daily planner for Thursday, July 7

Hello everyone! Jay here with a quick look at some of the big items on Thursday’s calendar and a few noteworthy items from around the area.
Forecast: 🌤️ High: 95. Low: 73. We’ll have an excessive heat warning in effect until 11 p.m., with the National Weather Service predicting heat index values up to 110. Stay safe and be cool.
Diversions
- The Shops of Prairie Village’s Summer Clock Tower Series brings the modern circus magic of Quixotic to northeast Johnson County with a free performance that starts at 6 p.m. Bring your own chair to the courtyard between Caffetteria and Bag & Baggage.
- Theatre in the Park’s production of School of Rock enters its closing weekend tonight with a performance at 7:30 p.m.
- Take the edge off with the dulcet sounds of Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett in concert live at Starlight Theatre.
Public agenda
- The Overland Park Legacy of Greenery Committee committee meets today at 7 p.m. at city hall, 8500 Santa Fe, and will discuss the city’s urban forest master plan, among other items.
Noteworthy
- Following a year of pandemic stress and political turmoil, more and more public school teachers are leaving the field. New research from the RAND Corporation sheds light on what’s triggering huge teacher shortfalls, including here in Kansas, where state officials are preparing for well over 1,000 jobs to be unfilled this fall. [Burned out: As more educators leave, Kansas faces its worst-ever teacher shortage — Kansas News Service]
- The Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list has ranked AdventHealth Shawnee Mission as the fourth best large community hospital in the U.S. It’s the sixth time the Merriam-based hospital has been recognized on the list.
