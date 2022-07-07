Leawood mixed-use development construction begins at 86th and State Line

Following a months-long permitting process, construction officially kicked off this summer on a $50 million mixed-use development at 8680 State Line in Leawood.
What’s getting built? Work has begun on what will be a roughly 24,000-square-foot mixed-use building with a combination of four and five stories.
- The finished site will include residential, office and retail components on about 12 acres of land.
When will I hear construction? Construction on the project will occur six days a week.
- Travis Torrez, Leawood’s director of building and code enforcement, said the project’s “generally permitted” construction hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- The Leawood City Council issued a stipulation for the project that permits any construction on Sunday.
What am I hearing? The construction that began this summer is for the project’s first phase, which the city approved in October 2021.
- This phase includes construction of the site’s four-to-five story central building, which will contain 182 apartments.
- Aside from these apartments, the first phase also includes a new State Line Road entrance, 24 townhomes, about 5,000 square feet of office space and about 9,000 square feet of retail space.
Project timeline: Torrez said the project’s permits have been issued in phases.
- The permit for demolishing the parking lot on site was issued in February, followed by an April permit for land disturbance — which includes any work that would change the physical condition of the site.
- Most recently, the construction company received its footing and foundation permit for the project in June.
- Project staff from Crossland Construction Co., the company handling construction for the development, did not immediately respond to inquiries about when construction will wrap up.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.