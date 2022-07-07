Leawood mixed-use development construction begins at 86th and State Line

Following a months-long permitting process, construction officially kicked off this summer on a $50 million mixed-use development at 8680 State Line in Leawood.

What’s getting built? Work has begun on what will be a roughly 24,000-square-foot mixed-use building with a combination of four and five stories.

The finished site will include residential, office and retail components on about 12 acres of land.

When will I hear construction? Construction on the project will occur six days a week.

Travis Torrez, Leawood’s director of building and code enforcement, said the project’s “generally permitted” construction hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Leawood City Council issued a stipulation for the project that permits any construction on Sunday.

What am I hearing? The construction that began this summer is for the project’s first phase, which the city approved in October 2021.

This phase includes construction of the site’s four-to-five story central building, which will contain 182 apartments.

Aside from these apartments, the first phase also includes a new State Line Road entrance, 24 townhomes, about 5,000 square feet of office space and about 9,000 square feet of retail space.

Project timeline: Torrez said the project’s permits have been issued in phases.