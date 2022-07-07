KU Cancer Center earns highest NCI designation — Here’s what it means for JoCo operations

The University of Kansas Cancer Center, which has significant operations in Westwood, Fairway and Overland Park, announced today that it has earned comprehensive cancer center designation from the National Cancer Institute, achieving a goal center leaders set nearly two decades ago.

What’s it mean? “Comprehensive cancer center” is the highest designation bestowed by the NCI, which is the federal government’s top agency for cancer research. NCI is part of the National Institutes of Health. The designation recognizes the center as on the cutting edge of trials and research and makes the it eligible for substantial grants.

There are only 53 cancer centers with “comprehensive” status in the U.S.

The University of Kansas Cancer Center was initially recognized as an NCI-designated cancer center in 2012. The center has been working toward comprehensive status ever since.

Concurrent with the announcement of comprehensive status, NCI announced it was awarding the cancer center a five-year, $13.8 million grant.

Cancer center, medical school and community leaders say the NCI designation will allow for the expansion of the center and its operations, potentially spurring economic growth.

At present, the center has nearly 350 researchers. It also has 150 disease-specific oncologists.

Today’s announcement: U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was on hand for the announcement event Thursday morning at the Hemenway Building in Kansas City, Kan.

At the event, KU Cancer Center Director Roy Jensen noted that the 20-year journey was made possible with the help of Johnson County residents.

Johnson Countians approved a special sales tax in 2008 to support KU Cancer Center’s clinical research, which now generates more than $6 million annually, Jensen said.

Jensen said this sales tax is “a huge structural advantage” and unique to KU Cancer Center.

NEJC impact: Jensen told the Post following the announcement that the grant will directly support infrastructure and salaries at the cancer center’s facilities on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Westwood, at the Indian Creek campus in Overland Park and at the clinical research facility in Fairway.

Jensen said the Fairway facility houses all of the center’s leadership, which is why one of the biggest parts of the grant is earmarked to support it.

Jensen told the crowd on July 7 that groundbreaking clinical trials are key to cancer research progress. The center has enrolled more than 30,000 clinical trial participants since 2010 and is managing about 370 clinical trials, he said.

Key quote: “Twenty years ago, we were told this was a pipe dream,” Jensen said to the crowd on Thursday morning. “Our institutions weren’t good enough, our leadership wasn’t up to the task and we didn’t have anywhere near the resources to make cancer center designation happen. I think our success is a reflection of the extraordinary hard work and talent of our team we assembled, the unwavering commitment of our institutional leadership and the steadfast support of our community.”