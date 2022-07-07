Heat Emergencies: When to go to the ER

Beach volleyball, barbecues and bathing suits are just a few of the images that might come to mind as summer continues. While we want you and your family to have fun in the sun outside, it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, and the differences between the two.

If you or someone you care about does experience a heat-related emergency, it’s vital to know when you should go to the ER so you can get there as quickly as possible if need be. Read on to find out more.

Heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses excessive amounts of water and salt, typically from sweating. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Clammy skin

Decreased urine output

Dehydration

Dizziness

Excessive sweating

Extreme thirst

Fainting

Headache

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Weak, rapid pulse

Weakness.

Heatstroke

Heatstroke is a serious medical emergency that occurs when your body is unable to control its internal temperature. Call 911 and get to your closest emergency room as soon as possible if you or someone with you experiences the following symptoms:

Altered behavior such as slurred speech or staggering

Agitation, confusion, irritability, disorientation or delirium

Body temperature of 104°F or higher

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Dry skin rather than sweaty

Flushed or red skin

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid breathing and heartbeat

Seizures or coma

Throbbing headache.

Without treatment, complications from heat exhaustion can lead to permanent organ damage or death, depending on how long the patient was exposed to a hot temperature. Get the person to the ER right away, doing your best to keep them cool.

Stay cool

Staying properly hydrated and wearing light, cool clothes when engaging in outdoor summer activities are keys to staying safe. Avoid overexerting yourself in the hot sun and keep water close by at all times. Seek out shade whenever you can.

Stay cool and enjoy all that summertime has to offer. Know that AdventHealth is here when you need us most at our four conveniently located emergency rooms in Johnson County, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn more at AdventHealthKC.com/ER.