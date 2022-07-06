Your daily planner for Wednesday, July 6

Good morning! Lucie here with your Wednesday rundown of what’s new and noteworthy here in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 96. Low: 77. Sunny with heat index values up to 104. A 30% chance of thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

Diversions

Catch some outdoor live music tonight at Kansas City’s Raphael Hotel. The Jackie Myers Quartet will perform as part of the hotel and Chaz on the Plaza’s Strings on the Green series.

Public agenda

The Shawnee Planning Commission meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The commission will review a final site plan for a new Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash at 12500 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Overland Park's Community Development Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. The committee will review a funding agreement for a restoration project on the historic Strang Depot at West 80th Street and Santa Fe Drive.

Mission’s Community Development Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The committee will receive a presentation about an incoming townhome project that would place 17 new townhomes at the southeast corner of West 58th Terrace and Nall Avenue.

Noteworthy