Your daily planner for Wednesday, July 6

Good morning! Lucie here with your Wednesday rundown of what’s new and noteworthy here in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 96. Low: 77. Sunny with heat index values up to 104. A 30% chance of thunderstorms after 1 a.m.
Diversions
- Catch some outdoor live music tonight at Kansas City’s Raphael Hotel. The Jackie Myers Quartet will perform as part of the hotel and Chaz on the Plaza’s Strings on the Green series.
Public agenda
- The Shawnee Planning Commission meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The commission will review a final site plan for a new Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash at 12500 Shawnee Mission Parkway.
- Overland Park’s Community Development Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. The committee will review a funding agreement for a restoration project on the historic Strang Depot at West 80th Street and Santa Fe Drive.
- Mission’s Community Development Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The committee will receive a presentation about an incoming townhome project that would place 17 new townhomes at the southeast corner of West 58th Terrace and Nall Avenue.
Noteworthy
- Over the long weekend, Kansas City hospitals saw a spike in burns and other Fourth of July injuries. As of late Monday afternoon, the University of Kansas Health System had treated 25 patients for firework-related injuries — the youngest patient being five years old. [Kansas City Star]
- Following altered pandemic operations, Kansas currently faces a record-level teacher shortage. New research shows that the pandemic increased stress and burnout for state educators, leaving roughly 1,400 teaching jobs unfilled. [KCUR]
