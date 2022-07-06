National Weather Service issues extreme heat advisory through 11 p.m. Thursday in Johnson County

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued an excessive heat warning for Johnson County through 11 p.m. Thursday.

How hot? The NWS is predicting “dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110.”

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 95 degrees. But the relative humidity will make it feel much hotter.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,” reads the advisory, “particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

How to stay safe? “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” recommends the NWS. ”

And: “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

Cooling centers: Johnson County Library branches serve as the county’s official cooling centers. You can find list of all 14 locations and their hours on the county’s heat safety site here.