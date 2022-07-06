Leawood poised to modestly increase property tax rate for 2023

If the city’s proposed budget is approved, Leawood homeowners would see a modest increase in the amount of property taxes they pay to the city next year.

What’s going on? As reviewed at Tuesday’s Leawood City Council meeting, the city intends to increase its property tax rate — or “mill levy” — and exceed the “revenue neutral rate” in the 2023 budget. The increase would amount to about $85 per year for a home appraised at $500,000 by the county.

What does that mean? The “revenue neutral rate” is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year with this year’s valuation.

When a city plans to exceed its “revenue neutral rate,” that means it plans to take in more in property tax revenue than it did the previous year. That can happen on account of increased property valuations or on account of increased property tax rates.

How much is it going up? Leawood’s current mill rate is 22.266 mills, and the city intends to raise it to 24.076 mills.

In property taxes, this amounts to roughly $24 for every $1,000 in assessed valuation. Assessed valuation in Johnson County is equal to the appraised value multiplied by .115.

For a home valued at $500,000 by the Johnson County Appraiser’s Office, the proposed mill level increase in Leawood would amount to an increase in annual property taxes paid to the city from $1299.50 to $1,384.37 — about $85 per year.

An increase in the appraised value of a home would also attribute to increasing property taxes for the property. The county will begin sending out notices of appraised value in August.

What’s next? Per recently-passed Kansas law that went into effect this year, cities whose budgets call for exceeding the revenue neutral rate must notify the county clerk and provide ample notice to residents.