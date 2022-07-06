  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

GoodVets, Chicago-based animal hospital, to open third metro location in Prairie Village

GoodVets Prairie Village

GoodVets, a Chicago-based animal hospital, is set to open in the US Bank redevelopment at the Shops of Prairie Village. Photo courtesy GoodVets.

GoodVets, a Chicago-based animal hospital, is set to open its third Kansas City metro location at the Shops of Prairie Village before the end of the year.

Where at? GoodVets is one of the first-known new tenants of the ongoing redevelopment at the US Bank in the Shops of Prairie Village. It will be a 2,700-square-foot space at 6934 Mission Road.

  • The US Bank at the Shops of Prairie Village is in the midst of a renovation turning it into a multi-tenant space.
  • GoodVets is the first known, new tenant of the redevelopment. US Bank will remain a tenant, but on a smaller scale.
  • There is room for a third tenant, reportedly a restaurant.

Kansas City expansion: David Saginur, a GoodVets founder and chief operations officer, told the Post GoodVets’ first location outside of Chicago was in the Kansas City metro area — the Lee’s Summit location.

How GoodVets works: Saginur said GoodVets is a full-service animal hospital, for both general practice and urgent care.

  • GoodVets partners with local veterinarians to be co-owners of new locations.
  • Saginur said Julie Bradford, the veterinarian GoodVets partnered with on the Mission Farms location, is also the main veterinarian at the Prairie Village location.
  • GoodVets offers telehealth, wellness check-ups, vaccinations and diet discussions among its services.

Key quote: “We really focus on empowering veterinarians and empowering our staff, and then our clients,” Saginur said. “Kansas City is a market we’re super bullish on, we love the dynamics and opportunities to serve pet owners in greater Kansas City.”

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

Help us keep tabs on all things Johnson County by supporting local news today. The first month is only $1 — and you can cancel anytime.