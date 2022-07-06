Firefighters quell blaze at vacant Prairie Village Cape Cod owed by homebuilding company

Firefighters from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Overland Park on Tuesday afternoon responded to a house fire near 73rd Terrace and Windsor Street in Prairie Village.

Neighbors spotted the fire at 3411 West 73rd Terrace and started calling 9-1-1 just before 3:40 p.m.

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 Chief Steve Chick says fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire visible inside and outside the house. He says neighbors quickly informed firefighters that the house was vacant and no one should be inside.

Chief Chick says a downed power line prevented firefighters from entering the backyard until it could be confirmed that the line was no longer active.

Firefighters worked about an hour to bring the fire under control, pouring water onto the house from two aerial fire trucks at the front and side of the house.

County property records show that James Engle Custom Homes, LLC, owns the house.

Due to the excessive heat warning, Johnson County Med-Act was on standby near the scene with two ambulances and members of their special operations team for firefighter rehabilitation.

Chief Chick says the cause of the fire will be investigated by Fire District No. 2 personnel. An accelerant detection canine from the Olathe Fire Department was brought in to assist with the investigation early Tuesday evening.

No injuries were reported.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.