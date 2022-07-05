Your daily planner for Tuesday, July 5

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here. Welcome to Tuesday, July 5, the first day back after a long weekend.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 97 Low: 74. A hot and sunny Tuesday to start off your week. Heat index as high as 104, with wind gusts as high as 21 miles per hour.
Diversions
- The Kansas City Royals take on the Houston Astros tonight at 7:10 p.m. Catch the game on Bally Sports Kansas City.
Agenda
- The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. Up for discussion is an amendment to the Jayhawk Ridge project plan. Attend the meeting at Lenexa City Hall, 17101 W. 87th Street Parkway.
- The Leawood City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m., as well. The agenda includes a discussion on a city administrator search. Attend the meeting at Leawood City Hall, 4800 Town Center Drive.
- The Roeland Park City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. Up for discussion is the consideration of a three-year contract for a curbside glass recycling service. Instructions on how to join virtually can be found here.
Noteworthy
A couple more items of note from the area:
- Johnson County officials closed swimming pools at Cedar Creek, an Olathe housing development, due to deficient chlorine levels. Several families report children falling ill after swimming in the pool, but county officials say they’ve yet to directly trace the illness to the pool. The pools were closed and reopened on Thursday after the chlorine deficiencies were fixed, but the homeowners’ association is closing the pools for three days to fix other issues with the pool. Residents are also signing a petition for structural changes to the HOA due to ongoing leadership issues. [Kansas City Star]
- Roeland Parkers: It’s bulky item pickup and trash amnesty week from July 5 to July 9. Residents can set out unlimited trash bags on their scheduled pickup day, and set out up to two bulk items for no charge. Coming off a holiday, GFL will collect trash one day after the regularly scheduled service day this week.
- A Johnson County judge sentenced Felipe Chavez Jr., a Shawnee man, to 30 years in prison for the murder of a Kansas City woman. Chavez was charged with rape and premeditated first-degree murder in July 2019. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, rape and aggravated criminal sodomy as part of a deal. [Fox 4]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.