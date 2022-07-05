Your daily planner for Tuesday, July 5

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here. Welcome to Tuesday, July 5, the first day back after a long weekend.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 97 Low: 74. A hot and sunny Tuesday to start off your week. Heat index as high as 104, with wind gusts as high as 21 miles per hour.

Diversions

The Kansas City Royals take on the Houston Astros tonight at 7:10 p.m. Catch the game on Bally Sports Kansas City.

Agenda

The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. Up for discussion is an amendment to the Jayhawk Ridge project plan. Attend the meeting at Lenexa City Hall, 17101 W. 87th Street Parkway.

The Leawood City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m., as well. The agenda includes a discussion on a city administrator search. Attend the meeting at Leawood City Hall, 4800 Town Center Drive.

The Roeland Park City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. Up for discussion is the consideration of a three-year contract for a curbside glass recycling service. Instructions on how to join virtually can be found here.

Noteworthy

A couple more items of note from the area: