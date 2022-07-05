Shawnee seeking public input in rebranding efforts, asking ‘What Makes Shawnee Shine’

The city of Shawnee wants residents’ help in polishing up its image as part of a rebranding effort happening this year.
What’s happening: “What Makes Shawnee Shine” is seeking input in order to create new signs, logos and images in how the city will present itself to the public in coming years.
- The rebranding is different from the larger visioning or strategic plans cities sometimes do to guide their future policies, said spokesperson Julie Briethaupt.
- An online survey and a series of informal public meet-ups has been scheduled to give residents a chance to talk about the role the city plays in their lives.
- The city contracted with Kansas City-based marketing firm Crux KC in March to develop the public outreach and the rebranding results. The last time Shawnee did this was in 2009.
How to participate: Residents can weigh in by participating in an online survey. Additionally, here are some in-person opportunities coming up:
Community events:
- Jammin’ On the Green, 7-8 p.m. July 27 at Shawnee Town 1929
- Summer Concert in the park, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at West Flanders Park near West 55th Street and Nieman Road
- K9’s at the Cove 7:15-11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Splash Cove, 5800 King Ave.
- Dog Days of Summer 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Shawnee Town 1929
Branding pop-up meetings:
- 6-8 p.m. June 29 at Servaes Brewery, 10921 Johnson Drive
- 10 a.m. – noon July 9 at West Flanders Park near West 55th Street and Nieman Road
- 6-8 p.m. July 28 at Johnson County Library, 13811 Johnson Drive
- 10 a.m. – noon Aug. 14 at Wilder Bluff Park, 24200 West 55th St.
- 5-7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Shawnee Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive
