Shawnee seeking public input in rebranding efforts, asking ‘What Makes Shawnee Shine’

The city of Shawnee wants residents’ help in polishing up its image as part of a rebranding effort happening this year.

What’s happening: “What Makes Shawnee Shine” is seeking input in order to create new signs, logos and images in how the city will present itself to the public in coming years.

The rebranding is different from the larger visioning or strategic plans cities sometimes do to guide their future policies, said spokesperson Julie Briethaupt.

An online survey and a series of informal public meet-ups has been scheduled to give residents a chance to talk about the role the city plays in their lives.

The city contracted with Kansas City-based marketing firm Crux KC in March to develop the public outreach and the rebranding results. The last time Shawnee did this was in 2009.

How to participate: Residents can weigh in by participating in an online survey. Additionally, here are some in-person opportunities coming up:

Community events:

Jammin’ On the Green, 7-8 p.m. July 27 at Shawnee Town 1929

Summer Concert in the park, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at West Flanders Park near West 55th Street and Nieman Road

K9’s at the Cove 7:15-11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Splash Cove, 5800 King Ave.

Dog Days of Summer 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Shawnee Town 1929

Branding pop-up meetings: