Overland Park introduces e-bikes — Here’s what you need to know

The long-anticipated electric bikes have officially flocked to the Overland Park area as of late last week.

The details: A total of 40 e-bikes supplied by Bird Rides Inc. are now available to ride in various parts of the city. Overland Park officials have been exploring the concept since 2018.

The bikes are part of a two-year pilot program the Overland Park City Council unanimously approved in February.

In addition to the bikes, the city introduced 75 electronic scooters in April as part of the program.

Most of the bikes can be located in northern Overland Park, but city officials said they are working to expand into southern portions of the city.

How it works: To rent a bike, riders must first download the free Bird-Ride Electric mobile app, which shows a map of where both the bikes and scooters can be located.

Under the rental program, riders are charged 25 cents a ride via the app, with Bird collecting the money for the city.

When using the bikes, riders must: not park in the street or in a way that impedes pedestrians, ride on the street is allowed but to the right of street lanes, give way to pedestrians on sidewalks and paths,

Riders are also strongly recommended to wear a helmet.

The bikes are programmed to shut off once beyond the city’s boundaries, unless the trip is into another participating city.

Background: Bird competed against another e-scooter vendor, Lime, to supply the city with electronic vehicles, but Bird won the contract after councilmembers expressed an interest in adding the bikes to the pilot program.

The company is the same vendor that obtained a one-year pilot program in Prairie Village last year.

Bird also operate fleets of electronic scooters in Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas.

Timeline: Overland Park’s pilot program began with the release of 75 scooters within city limits in April.