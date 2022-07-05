Metro sexual assault prevention org compiles list of emergency contraceptive providers

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and the new Missouri “trigger law” restricting most abortions in Missouri, some local hospitals have been hedging on whether to continue offering emergency contraceptives.
Local changes: Early last week, local health care provider Saint Luke’s Health System briefly stopped providing emergency contraceptives in its Missouri hospitals due to potential legal risk.
- “To ensure we adhere to all state and federal laws — and until the law in this area becomes better defined — Saint Luke’s will not provide emergency contraception at our Missouri-based locations,” Laurel Gifford, a spokesperson for Saint Luke’s, said at the time.
- However, Saint Luke’s reversed its decision the following day and now continues providing emergency contraceptives in all of its hospitals.
Background: The reversal of Saint Luke’s decision came after several state officials confirmed the Missouri law does not ban birth control.
- Chris Nuelle, a spokesperson for state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, told the Missouri Independent that Missouri law “does not prohibit the use or provision of Plan B, or contraception.”
- Governor Mike Parson also released a statement on Twitter last Wednesday: “Missouri law has not changed the legality of contraceptives. Contraceptives are not abortions and are not affected by the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.”
To address any misinformation:
Missouri law has not changed the legality of contraceptives. Contraceptives are not abortions and are not affected by the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.
Hospitals: Following Saint Luke’s initial decision to stop providing emergency contraceptives, the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault compiled a list of hospitals in the Kansas City metro that provide it.
Below is a list of all Johnson County hospitals that still provide emergency contraceptives, according to MOCSA:
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- 9100 W. 74th Street, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204
- (913) 676-2218
- AdventHealth Lenexa
- 23401 Prairie Star Parkway, Lenexa, KS 66227
- (913) 676-8500
- AdventHealth South Overland Park
- 7820 W. 165th Street, Overland Park, KS 66223
- (913) 373-1100
- Children’s Mercy South
- 5808 W 110th Street, Overland Park, KS66211
- (913) 696-8000
- Menorah Medical Center
- 5721 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66209
- (913) 498-6533
- Olathe Medical Center
- 20333 W. 151st Street, Olathe, KS66061
- (913) 791-4357
- Overland Park Regional
- 10500 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66215
- (913) 541-5338
- Saint Luke’s Leawood
- 13200 State Line Road, Leawood, KS 66209
- (913) 222-8380
- Saint Luke’s Olathe
- 13405 S. Black Bob Rd., Olathe, KS 66062
- (913) 222-8390
- Saint Luke’s Roeland Park
- 4720 Johnson Dr., Roeland Park, KS 66205
- (913) 222-8399
- Saint Luke’s Shawnee
- 14950 W 67th St., Shawnee, KS66216
- (913) 222-8404
- Saint Luke’s South
- 12300 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66213
- (913) 317-7466
Other providers: In addition to local hospitals, emergency contraception, like Plan B, can also be purchased through these local pharmacies:
- CVS
- Walgreens
- Hy-vee
- Price Chopper
- Target
- Walmart
