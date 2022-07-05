Metro sexual assault prevention org compiles list of emergency contraceptive providers

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and the new Missouri “trigger law” restricting most abortions in Missouri, some local hospitals have been hedging on whether to continue offering emergency contraceptives.

Local changes: Early last week, local health care provider Saint Luke’s Health System briefly stopped providing emergency contraceptives in its Missouri hospitals due to potential legal risk.

“To ensure we adhere to all state and federal laws — and until the law in this area becomes better defined — Saint Luke’s will not provide emergency contraception at our Missouri-based locations,” Laurel Gifford, a spokesperson for Saint Luke’s, said at the time.

However, Saint Luke’s reversed its decision the following day and now continues providing emergency contraceptives in all of its hospitals.

Background: The reversal of Saint Luke’s decision came after several state officials confirmed the Missouri law does not ban birth control.

Chris Nuelle, a spokesperson for state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, told the Missouri Independent that Missouri law “does not prohibit the use or provision of Plan B, or contraception.” Governor Mike Parson also released a statement on Twitter last Wednesday: “Missouri law has not changed the legality of contraceptives. Contraceptives are not abortions and are not affected by the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.”



Hospitals: Following Saint Luke’s initial decision to stop providing emergency contraceptives, the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault compiled a list of hospitals in the Kansas City metro that provide it.

Below is a list of all Johnson County hospitals that still provide emergency contraceptives, according to MOCSA:

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission 9100 W. 74th Street, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 (913) 676-2218

AdventHealth Lenexa 23401 Prairie Star Parkway, Lenexa, KS 66227 (913) 676-8500

AdventHealth South Overland Park 7820 W. 165th Street, Overland Park, KS 66223 (913) 373-1100

Children’s Mercy South 5808 W 110th Street, Overland Park, KS66211 (913) 696-8000

Menorah Medical Center 5721 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66209 (913) 498-6533

Olathe Medical Center 20333 W. 151st Street, Olathe, KS66061 (913) 791-4357

Overland Park Regional 10500 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66215 (913) 541-5338

Saint Luke’s Leawood 13200 State Line Road, Leawood, KS 66209 (913) 222-8380

Saint Luke’s Olathe 13405 S. Black Bob Rd., Olathe, KS 66062 (913) 222-8390

Saint Luke’s Roeland Park 4720 Johnson Dr., Roeland Park, KS 66205 (913) 222-8399

Saint Luke’s Shawnee 14950 W 67th St., Shawnee, KS66216 (913) 222-8404

Saint Luke’s South 12300 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66213 (913) 317-7466



Other providers: In addition to local hospitals, emergency contraception, like Plan B, can also be purchased through these local pharmacies: